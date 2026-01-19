How Sadio Mané’s calm saved the Afcon final from absolute chaos

Sadio Mané holds up the trophy as he celebrates with his team-mates following Senegal's victory over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Photograph: Sebastian Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Sadio Mané has done many great things for Senegal and for Senegalese football, but what he did on Sunday evening, in what he confirmed would be his last Cup of Nations game, was perhaps greater than his winning goal in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, greater than his penalty to win the World Cup qualifying playoff against Egypt in 2022, greater even than his decisive penalty in the 2021 final.

When Senegal stormed off the pitch in protest at the award of a penalty against them eight minutes into injury-time at the end of the Cup of Nations final, African football faced a crisis. For this to happen at all was embarrassing, for it to happen in the final of the confederation’s showpiece would have been a humiliation – not least because many may have felt that Senegal had a point. Refereeing has been a topic of discussion in this tournament in a way it should never be.

Tanzania, Cameroon and Nigeria had complained in the previous knock-out rounds that Morocco had received preferential treatment from referees and here, critics of the hosts would have found vindication.

In the 92nd minute, Senegal had a goal ruled out for innocuous contact between Abdoulaye Seck and Achraf Hakimi as they jumped for a header at the back post, the referee’s whistle blowing before Ismaïla Sarr had turned the ball over the line, meaning VAR could not intervene. Four minutes later, at the other end, VAR penalised El Hadji Malick Diouf for slight contact on Brahim Díaz as the two contested a corner.

Senegal already felt aggrieved. They had lodged an official protest about what they claimed were attempts by the local organising committee to undermine them. They protested about a lack of security at Rabat-Agdal train station when they arrived from Tangier, about the accommodation they were initially offered, about the provision of training facilities and about the lack of tickets available for Senegalese fans.

There were repeated attempts, by ballboys, Morocco subs and flagbearers to steal the goalkeeper Édouard Mendy’s towel, as had happened to Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali in the semi-final. In the final, Senegal’s players, encouraged by their coach Pape Thiaw, walked off.

Mané, though, lingered by the touchline. He sought advice from Claude Le Roy, the 77-year-old Frenchman who has coached a string of African teams, including Senegal. The former Senegal, Bolton and Liverpool forward El Hadji Diouf was involved as well. Mané ran down the tunnel and persuaded his team-mates to return.

Trouble spills on to the pitch from the stands during the Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat. Photograph: Paul EllisAFP via Getty Images

“Not the best things can happen in football because football is something special and the world is watching,” he said in a breathless post-match interview. “The world loves football. I think football is just a pleasure so I think we just need to give a special, a great, great image of football.

“I think we would be crazy not to play this game because the referee gave a penalty and so we go out of the game. I think this was going to be the worst thing in, especially, African football, for me this cannot ... I would rather lose than this kind of thing happen to our football.

“I think it’s really, really bad. Football should not ever stop to come back for 10 minutes, but what can I do? What can we do? I think we just have to accept ... and deal with it. I thought good things would happen if we came back and played the game and that’s what happened.”

Díaz’s penalty was saved, but that wasn’t the end of Mané’s involvement. When the penalty had been awarded, Senegal fans at the other end of the ground had reacted furiously. Chairs were thrown, advertising hoardings fell down and there appeared to be an attempt to invade the pitch before riot police intervened. Before extra-time began, Mané approached those fans and appealed – successfully – for calm.

The 33-year-old has a profound sense of his responsibilities – on and off pitch. He has built a hospital and a school in his hometown of Bambali, providing free education and healthcare, while also funding electricity and wifi for the inhabitants. When the squad captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who was suspended, went up to collect the trophy, he insisted Mané join him. Without his leadership, there might not have been a final to win (and there will, still, surely be sanctions for Senegal).

Senegal have only won two Cups of Nations, and Mané has been integral to both. Nobody who isn’t Egyptian has won more Cups of Nations than him, and he joins Roger Milla and Ahmed Hassan in a very select club to have been named best player at a Cup of Nations twice.

But Sunday was about more than that; it was about understanding his responsibility to Senegal, to Africa and to football. – Guardian