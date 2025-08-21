John Shortt makes 50m backstroke final at World Junior Championships

John Shortt has qualified for the 50m backstroke final at the World Junior Championships in Romania, clocking a lifetime best of 25.36 in the semi-final.

Swimming in lane six in Thursday’s second semi-final, the 18-year-old from Galway improved on his 25.60 from the morning’s heats to qualify seventh.

Shortt, who is set to receive his Leaving Certificate results on Friday, will race in lane one in the afternoon’s final (4.20pm Irish time).

“I’m very happy with that 50 back tonight, very happy to get into that final as well,” said Shortt after his semi-final.

“It’s going to be a very very close final. I’ll be in an outside lane, which will be a nice experience, but hopefully I can have a bit of outside smoke and try and surprise the boys a bit in the middle, and a PB (personal best) as well, so can never complain about that.”

Russian Georgii Iakovlev was the fastest qualifier, first home in the opening semi-final in 24.58, followed by Italy’s Daniele Del Signore (25.02) and Australia’s Henry Allan (25.05).

On Wednesday, Shortt won gold in the 100m backstroke to add to his European junior title in the event which he claimed last month in Slovakia.