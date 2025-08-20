John Shortt wins gold in 100m backstroke at World Junior Championships

Ireland’s John Shortt has won gold in the 100m backstroke at the World Aquatics Junior Championships in Romania to become the World and European champion in the event.

The 18-year-old won in 53.86 seconds, improving on the 54.09 he produced to claim gold at last month’s European Junior Championships.

The Galway man touched the wall .08 of a second ahead of Russian Georgii Iakovlev, with Gavin Keogh of the US home in third.

Shortt’s effort on Wednesday was just shy of his Irish junior record of 53.80, which he set in Tuesday’s semi-final.

“It feels pretty good,” the National Centre Limerick swimmer said after the race. “Just so much pride at the minute, getting up there, singing my national anthem, on a World stage now, not just a European stage. I’m just so proud to be Irish and proud to be here.

“The race went really well. I was just holding on for dear life towards the end, but we got the hand on the wall first and that’s really all that matters.”

Shortt is back in the pool on Thursday, swimming in the heats of the 50m backstroke (8am Irish time).