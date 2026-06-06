World Cup Group I guide: Early tests for potential champions France and Norway

One of the Didier Deschamps' main challenges will be to ensure Kylian Mbappé and his other star players are in the right frame of mind. Photograph: Thomas Padilla/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

France

Manager: Dider Deschamps.

World Cup history: 17th appearance. Best result – winners 1998 and 2018.

The only country capable of beating France is France. Or so it seems. Norway on June 26th or Spain in a semi-final will test that theory. Deschamps hopes his last act, after 14 years at the helm, will be to guide his star-studded squad to a third successive final. Watch out for PSG attacker Désiré Doué.

Star man: Kylian Mbappé. Forty-two goals for Real Madrid this season was considered a poor return by the Spanish giant’s fan base. Mbappé should bridge the four-goal gap to the World Cup’s leading scoring Miroslav Klose (16) and he’s one shy of Olivier Giroud’s overall French record of 57 goals.

Senegal

Sadio Mané and Iliman Ndiaye are part of Senegal's talented attack. Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Pape Thiaw.

World Cup history: Fourth appearance. Best result – quarter-final 2002.

Stripped of their Afcon title in March, two months after Pape Gueye’s stunning extra-time goal silenced 40 million Moroccans, they have seen their preparations disrupted by the federation and Thiaw failing to agree a contract extension. Pape Matar Sarr will need to shake off a terrible season at Tottenham Hotspur, while Ismaïla Sarr must maintain his form from Crystal Palace if Senegal’s limitless potential is to be realised. Same opening match as in 2002, when they beat France 1-0 in Seoul.

Star man: Sadio Mané. Ideally, Nicolas Jackson’s season playing second fiddle to Harry Kane at Bayern Munich will have him primed to alleviate some of the expectations placed on his 34-year-old captain.

Iraq

Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan hopes to be smiling after at least one of his team's matches in Group I. Photograph: Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Graham Arnold.

World Cup history: Second appearance. Best result – group stage 1986.

Batten down the hatches. Impossible group for Iraq but they have decent players such as former Manchester United prospect Zidane Iqbal and Luton Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who fled to Liverpool as a child when his father was imprisoned by Saddam Hussein.

Star man: Jalal Hassan. The captain and goalkeeper is coming back from injury but if Iraq are to steal a point off one of the three heavyweights in the group, the 35-year-old will need to produce a shot-stopping performance for the ages.

Norway

It would be no surprise if Norway and Erling Haaland featured in many more images like this over the next month. Photograph: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Manager: Ståle Solbakken.

World Cup history: Fourth appearance. Best result – last 16 in 1938 and 1998.

The latest clue that Norway could win the World Cup came in the recent 3-1 defeat of Sweden, for which Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland were rested. Jorgen Strand Larsen, the Crystal Palace striker and Haaland clone, scored twice as Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa were phenomenal down the flanks. Brazil in the last 16 can be avoided if they edge out France in Foxborough.

Star man: Erling Haaland. Let the numbers speak for themselves: 55 goals from 49 caps, 112 from 132 Premier League appearances and 62 goals on 67 Champions League nights.