‘He was a shining light’: Tributes paid to former Olympian Ciarán Ó Lionáird

Athletics Ireland has led the tributes to Ciarán Ó Lionáird, the former Irish 1,500 metres champion and London 2012 Olympian who died suddenly in Montreal on Tuesday at the age of 38.

The Cork native and Leevale club member was “one of Ireland’s finest middle-distance runners of his generation”, with Athletics Ireland also acknowledging his high achievement in reaching the 1,500 metres final at the 2011 World Athletics Championships.

Ó Lionáird went on to win a European Indoor Championships bronze medal over 3,000m in 2013, the year before he won the Irish 1,500m title in Santry.

“Everyone at Athletics Ireland extends their deepest sympathies to Ciarán’s family, friends, former team-mates, coaches, and all who knew him,” they said in a statement on Wednesday.

After finishing school at De La Salle Macroom, Ó Lionáird took up a running scholarship in the US in 2007, first attending the University of Michigan. He then transferred to Florida State University. He had been based full-time in the US since 2011.

In a running career frequently plagued by injury, Ó Lionáird retired in 2016, after twice undergoing surgery on his Achilles’ tendon, but remained outspoken on matters on and off the track, including the difficulties many elite athletes face when entering retirement.

Sonia O’Sullivan, who was Team Chef de Mission at the London 2012 Olympics, told The Irish Times that Ó Lionáird brought back a layer of excitement to 1,500m running, becoming only the second Irish athlete to make the men’s 1,500m final at the World Championships, after Niall Bruton first broke that ground in Gothenburg in 1995.

“He was a shining light that added a layer of excitement again in the men’s 1,500m for Irish fans with his wild streak and determination,” said O’Sullivan.

“It was also at a time when athletes retired whether by choice or injury, and there was little in the way of structure and support to guide them on their exit from the sport. Those supports have been put in place in recent years to help.”

Ciarán Ó Lionáird celebrates after taking bronze in the men's 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships in Gothenburg

Cork Athletics said: “Ciarán first took up running at age seven with West Muskerry AC, but at age 12 joined Leevale. It was at Leevale that Ciarán improved his times and ran an Irish Youths indoor record of 3:50 at age 16. He went on to win a bronze medal at the Festival in Lignano in 2005 as well as taking 10th place in the World Youth Championships, both over the metric mile.

“Ciarán announced himself on the world stage at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, reaching the 1,500 metres final on his major championship debut and finishing 10th in the world. He went on to win bronze in the 3,000 metres at the 2013 European Athletics Indoor Championships – a result that underlined the quality he carried throughout his career despite the injury setbacks that defined his later years.

“Everyone at Cork Athletics extends their deepest condolences to Ciarán’s family and friends.”

His 1,500m best of 3:34.46 from 2011 still ranks him seventh on the Irish all-time list, while his mile best of 3:52.10 from 2013 is still ranked ninth best. Though his international career was short, it unquestionably burned brightly, as all of Irish athletics appreciated.