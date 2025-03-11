Harry Kane on the mark as Bayern Munich complete comprehensive win

Harry Kane opens the scoring for Bayern Munich during the Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 2 [Kane 52, Davies 71) (Bayern Munich win 5-0 on agg]

Harry Kane scored one and set up another goal as Bayern Munich side beat hosts Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday to advance with a 5-0 aggregate win to the last eight where they face Inter Milan next month.

Kane, who netted twice in last week’s 3-0 first leg win, tapped home from close range in the 52nd minute for a 10th Champions League goal that made him the first English player to score 10 times in a single European Cup season.

The England striker then delivered a one-touch pinpoint assist for Alphonso Davies to score the second goal in the 71st.

In the fifth clash of the two teams this season, Bayern got off to a stronger start and had two early chances through Kane.

With a 3-0 first-leg deficit to overcome, it was Leverkusen who had to go forward but they were badly missing the creativity and tempo of injured midfielder Florian Wirtz.

They did come close through Patrik Schick’s header late in the first half though.

Bayern kept the hosts on the back foot and Michael Olise’s deflected shot narrowly missed the target three minutes after the restart.

Kane did it better, tapping in a Joshua Kimmich cross after sloppy defending from Schick, to put the visitors in front and the tie to bed.

Leverkusen, who have now lost their last three matches across all competitions, were toothless for most of the game and only got their first shot on target in the 62nd minute.

It came as no surprise when Bayern struck again, this time with Davies drilling in from a Kane assist nine minutes later.

Bayern, who also lead the Bundesliga title race with an eight-point gap over second-placed reigning champions Leverkusen, had several late chances to add to their tally.

Kane fired wide with only goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to beat and Jamal Musiala rattled the crossbar in the 81st. The 22-year-old also hit the post with a shot five minutes later.

Bayern’s next opponents Inter, who are top of Serie A, last lifted the trophy in 2010, beating the Bavarians in the final in a treble-winning season which they are on course to repeat.

Inter Milan 2 [Thuram 8, Calhanoglu 51 pen] Feyenoord 1 [Moder 42 pen] (Inter Milan win 4-1 on agg)

Marcus Thuram and Hakan Calhanoglu were on target as Inter Milan beat Feyenoord 2-1 in the second leg at the San Siro on Tuesday to advance comfortably into the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

Feyenoord keeper Timon Wellenreuther was in action early on, failing to hold a Henrikh Mkhitaryan shot but he did gather Carlos Augusto’s headed effort from the resulting corner.

Aymen Sliti, making his senior debut for the Dutch club, tried his luck from outside the area but Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer easily smothered the 18-year-old winger’s shot as Feyenoord looked to grab an early goal.

Feyenoord came into the game with an uphill task after losing 2-0 at home last week, and by the eighth minute they were left with a mountain to climb following Thuram’s superb solo goal.

Thuram, who also opened the scoring at De Kuip in the first leg, collected the ball on the left wing before cutting inside to the area and making room with some clever footwork for the shot which he curled into the far top corner.

Mehdi Taremi sent a shot straight at the goalkeeper as Inter looked to put the tie even further out of reach but Feyenoord pulled one back three minutes before the break from the penalty spot.

Calhanoglu was penalised for a foul on Jakub Moder who picked himself up and sent his spot kick into the bottom corner to beat Sommer, just the second goal Inter have conceded in this season’s competition, and the first at the San Siro.

Any hope of a Feyenoord comeback all but ended when Calhanoglu made up for his mistake by converting his own penalty six minutes into the second half after Thomas Beelen fouled Taremi.

With Feyenoord taking risks in an effort to get something from the game, Inter were always dangerous on the counter and looked like they had another penalty but after a VAR check, Thuram was booked for simulation instead.

Thuram still received a standing ovation from the home crowd when replaced, having just struck a thunderous shot which bounced back off the underside of the crossbar, and Inter had little trouble seeing the game out.