Leaving Cert: One down, half-a-dozen or so days to go

Well done to everyone who can this evening say, “one down, half-a-dozen or so days to go”.

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Over the past few days The Irish Times have been contacted by many students currently in the horrors . . . sorry . . . delights . . . no that’s not the word either . . . currently enduring the Leaving Cert exams.

Perfect.

These are incredibly focused, talented and impressive young men and women sitting the Leaving Certificate this month and still willing to share their advice, fears, tips, hopes and expectations with readers, many of whom are also currently in the middle of exams.

One of them is 18-year-old Grace McNamara from Co Clare, who told us about using a laptop in the exams and how she gets a measly extra 10 minutes due to her dyslexia.

Grace McNamara.

Some of the students even participated in a short video, which can be viewed here.

Thank you to each of the students, parents and teachers who have shared their views with us (there’s a form here if you would like to).

And well done to everyone who can this evening say, “one down, half-a-dozen or so days to go”. No matter how the day went for you, or for someone you know, it’s surely a relief to be up and running.

There’s no going back now – English paper one and Home Economics are done and dusted. It’s now all about Engineering (for some) and English paper two (for many).

And for those doing the Junior Cycle, it’s the English and Religious Education school books that can be left aside after the opening day. Thursday will feature Irish and geography.

Every day we’ll have all the latest news in the education section of The Irish Times, including reviews of the Leaving Cert papers (you can read about English paper one here).

Best of luck to all tomorrow.

You’ve got this.