Dublin boss Ger Brennan issues ‘statement of clarification’ through solicitor over Jarlath Burns comments

Dublin manager Ger Brennan has issued a 'statement of clarification' through his solicitor in relation to comments made by GAA president Jarlath Burns on recent disciplinary cases. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin senior football manager Ger Brennan has issued a ‘statement of clarification’ through his solicitor in response to comments made by GAA president Jarlath Burns to recent disciplinary incidents.

Brennan is currently serving a three-month ban following a clash with Galway’s strength and conditioning coach Cian Breathnach McGinn during a league fixture in March.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness escaped any punishment following his clash with Kerry player Diarmuid O’Connor at half-time of Donegal’s All-Ireland SFC clash against the Kingdom in Killarney last month.

Within the lengthy statement of over 900 words, solicitor Conor Sally says Brennan has been personally affected by the controversy and “feels disenfranchised, undervalued and a lack of belonging to the association given the events of the past three months”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday, Burns defended the GAA’s disciplinary system and said the cases were not comparable.

“It has only been cast into the spotlight because of another issue that some people maybe are comparing irrationally, if you want to call it that, because you’re not comparing the same thing. As I said, comparison is the thief of contentment.”

Brennan, who will return to the Dublin sideline for their All-Ireland SFC Round 2B fixture away to Cavan on Sunday, June 14th, issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon via his solicitor.

“Following comments made by Uachtarán CLG yesterday in relation to my client, when asked a question by a radio journalist about another bainisteoir in game that my client was not involved, my client has instructed me to issue this statement by way of clarification and to correct certain matters now brought into the public domain by the association.

“My client never had a wish to publicise his case and significantly has not made any public comment since the match in Galway but now feels compelled to do so. Firstly, my client welcomes the massive GAA public support for him personally and for his position in the mainstream and social media, both in the aftermath of the conclusion of the process nearly 7 weeks ago, and again in recent weeks.

“He thanked the CHC, CAC and DRA members at the conclusion of each hearing and wishes to thank them again publicly, for the expedient and professional manner in which his case was dealt, despite his obvious personal disappointment at the outcome.

“My client dealt with the entire strands of the GAA disciplinary process concerning his infraction in private forums and was extremely surprised at the public comments made yesterday. It is also noteworthy that at hearing, appeal and at the DRA, the outcomes were reported in the media within minutes of the decisions being conveyed to him.

“In addition, the DRA written decision has yet to be released to the parties, yet extracts have inexplicably in recent weeks appeared in a national newspaper. Mr Brennan from the outset and throughout the process accepted wrongdoing, apologised for his actions and suggested the appropriate infraction was ‘disruptive conduct’, with the proportionate and balanced punishment a 4 week/1 game ban warranted. Ironically, this was the very same infraction sent to ‘the pitch invader’ whom he intervened with, after Brian Howard had been attacked.

“Mr Burns has now sought to infer that my client’s infraction was “different” in that it he received a red card and has referred to the referees’ report as “sacrosanct” – meaning that it is ‘untouchable’ and ‘not open to criticism or challenge’!

“However, rather than process the red card in the normal manner, the CCCC, in advance of their following meeting, sought to seek clarification as ‘the pitch invader’ was not listed as a team official on the team official’s list, as required under CCCC match regulations. The Galway team official list differed from the referee’s report, and it was therefore reasonably argued throughout the process that a lesser infraction was more appropriate given the clear inconsistency.

“My client considers the description of “irrational” in respect of comparisons with his case and another incident in another game as insulting to those holding that widely held view. Moreover, he is further concerned that the Uachtarán stated that “its more embarrassing for the CCCC to lose a case” brought by it at hearing, appeal, or DRA.

“Natural justice of course dictates that justice ought to be done and no CCC should ever be ‘embarrassed’ at an infraction brought not being proven. Indeed, the GAA’s own disciplinary handbook at page 16 states “… the process is about getting the right answer, not “winning” or “losing”. It was also intimated that if Dublin are fixed to play next Sunday, as opposed to Saturday that my client’s suspension “will be over”.

“Again, this is not the case. Following the 12-week draconian ban wherein my client will have been suspended for either 4 and a half, or 5 and a half games, depending on when the CCCC schedule Dublin’s next game, Mr Brennan remains further suspended for 30% of the NFL in 2027. Others can and will no doubt judge if this is fair, proportionate or balanced in the context of how the CCCC process all alleged infractions. My client is most concerned, that in his view, a consistent and equitable approach is unfortunately not being applied to every team, player and manager by the CCCC, in dealing with disciplinary matters arising.

“Mr Brennan is heartened however by verbal confirmation from the Uachtarán to Dublin GAA last week, that Ard Comhairle intends considering the fairness of the penalty for the infraction listed at Rial 7.2(c) Category IVa TO 2026, with a view to considering bringing a motion to Congress 2027, to amend or alter the penalty. My client is a committed GAA volunteer and has never sought any media attention since his infraction over 10 weeks ago.

“As a result of his suspension however, his family have suffered, his son’s underage team have been a coach short, the Dublin Senior Football team have been severely prejudiced, and he himself has been personally affected. He feels disenfranchised, undervalued and a lack of belonging to the association given the events of the past three months.

“These views were indeed conveyed privately by email to Uachtarán, Ard-stiúrthóir and the CCCC, in advance of yesterday’s public comments. Indeed, Ard-stiúrthóir Tom Ryan had subsequently provided a positive private written response to Mr Brennan. My client also wishes to commend and thank his family, close friends and the members of the County Committee and management committee of Dublin GAA for their unwavering support of him.

“It is important however that the above facts of the matter are known publicly given the comments made by the association and the subsequent inaccuracies reported in the media yesterday and today, concerning my client and his case. My client would also welcome the GAA publicly putting the record straight.”