Irish car owners to be offered €8,500 EV grants in new first come, first served scrappage plan

The uptake of EVs is one of the few bright spots in the Government’s efforts to reach its targets to reduce carbon emissions. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

People with petrol and diesel cars that are more than 13 years old are to be eligible for grants of €8,500 to purchase a new electric vehicle (EV) under a State scrappage scheme.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien is to brief today’s Cabinet meeting about the pilot scheme and updates to the existing EV grant scheme.

The price cap under that scheme, which provides a €3,500 grant to those purchasing an EV, is set to fall from €60,000 to €50,000 from July 31st. The Department of Transport is keen to promote the purchase of small and medium-sized vehicles, rather than larger and more expensive models.

A sharp uptick in the numbers of EVs being purchased this year will exhaust the existing grant scheme, so an additional €30 million is to be allocated to it from the State’s Climate Action Fund.

The scrappage scheme will be operated on a pilot basis from July and will continue until a €10 million fund is exhausted. Owners of petrol and diesel cars aged 13 years and above will be able to secure grants of €5,000 for scrappage and a further €3,500 towards a new EV. It will operate on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund runs out.

A source with knowledge of the scheme said if it proves popular, it is hoped that a broader scheme would be introduced next year.

It is understood that 65 per cent of the scheme’s resources will be ring-fenced for rural areas, where there is a higher dependency on cars owing to a lack of public-transport options.

Just 35 per cent of the fund – or €3.5 million – will be available to residents of the cities of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

The uptake of EVs is one of the few bright spots in the Government’s efforts to reach its targets to reduce carbon emissions. Officials say the transition of the private car fleet from petrol and diesel to EVs represents the single most impactful measure of the climate action plan.

The plan’s target of reaching 195,000 EVs on the road by the end of last year was reached two months early. EV purchases continue to grow this year, with sales up 50 per cent in comparison to last year. The trend has been driven by cheaper EVs coming on to the market and people seeking alternatives as petrol and diesel prices go up.

Department projections suggest existing EV grant funding would have run out by next month, so the scheme is being extended and augmented by €30 million.