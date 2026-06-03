Woman who claims she was abused by Jeffrey Donaldson blames herself for not going to police

One of two women who claims Jeffrey Donaldson abused her as a child has told his trial she blames herself for what happened to his second alleged victim because she did not go to the police at the time.

Complainant B broke down as she said: “If I’d done that, it wouldn’t have happened [to her]. It’s my fault.”

Jeffrey Donaldson (63) with an address in Dromore, Co Down, is accused of 18 offences – one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, on dates between 1985 and 2008. He denies the charges.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson (60) of the same address, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the charges faced by her husband – charges she denies.

Eleanor Donaldson is not present in court as she has been ruled unfit to stand trial on the basis of medical evidence and is instead facing a trial of the facts. This is running concurrently with her husband’s trial, which began in Newry Crown Court last week.

The jury has previously heard evidence from the woman, known as Complainant B, who alleges Jeffrey Donaldson raped and sexually abused her as a child.

On Wednesday, Jeffrey Donaldson’s barrister, Kieran Vaughan, questioned Complainant B – whose identity is protected by law – about a conversation with a pastor. He said the pastor urged her to go to the police about the alleged abuse.

“Do you remember him saying, ‘Shall I go to the police?’,” he said.

“No sir, I don’t remember that,” the witness replied.

Vaughan claimed Complainant B then said to the pastor: “Don’t do that, don’t go to the police, if you do that, I’ll tell them it’s all a lie.”

“I don’t remember saying that,” the witness replied. “If I did, it’s the stupidest thing I ever said.

“I should have . . . said ‘please go, I’ll go with you’. I should have said that.”

The barrister put it to her that she should have gone to the police, to which she replied: “I should have.” She added that she was “so afraid” of what would happen if she did go to the police and was “embarrassed” about things she had done as a teenager.

Complainant B was questioned about drug use and the theft of money when she was about 16. She admitted she had used ecstasy and marijuana and had taken around £500.

This was, the defence barrister said, the “context” which led to her being sent to the Christian Family Centre in Armoy, Co Antrim – an experience she described as “life-changing” and “probably one of the best things that happened to me”.

He asked Complainant B about an alleged “apology” from Jeffrey Donaldson during a meeting with her while she was at the centre.

The court heard earlier this week that the complainant told police Jeffrey Donaldson “came and apologised to me . . . he apologised for what he’d done to me in the past”.

On Wednesday, Vaughan asked her about the meeting and if she remembered saying to Jeffrey Donaldson that he “hadn’t made you comfortable with the relationship at the time”.

The defence barrister said Jeffrey Donaldson had said: “If that’s the way I made you feel, I apologise.”

“No, I don’t remember that at all,” the complainant said.

The defence barrister also questioned why she had contact with Jeffrey Donaldson on a number of occasions as an adult given her allegations he sexually abused her.

The complainant replied: “I still don’t know why I did it, but I did.” She added “none of it changes what happened when I was younger”.

The trial continues.