Gaelic Games

Ger Brennan returns for Dublin’s game against Cavan as All-Ireland SFC round two fixtures are set

Louth will play Armagh in Inniskeen for clash on Sunday at 1pm, live on RTÉ

Dublin manager Ger Brennan will return to the dugout. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Dublin manager Ger Brennan will return to the dugout. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Wed Jun 03 2026 - 15:111 MIN READ

Louth’s home All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2A fixture against Armagh will be played at Grattan Park in Inniskeen.

The Wee County have nominated the Monaghan venue, which has a capacity of approximately 5,500, for the clash on Sunday, June 14th.

Given Armagh’s large fanbase, many supporters will be left without a ticket for the clash.

Dublin’s Round 2B clash away to Cavan has also been fixed for that Sunday – meaning Ger Brennan’s 12-week ban will have elapsed and the Dublin manager will be permitted to return to the sideline.

READ MORE

Dublin boss Ger Brennan issues ‘statement of clarification’ through solicitor over Jarlath Burns comments

Denis Walsh: The strongest candidate to succeed Derek Lyng at Kilkenny is not who you think

Niall Moyna says Dublin camp ‘very disappointed’ with GAA president Jarlath Burns over comments

GAA needs to get to grips with violence

If that game was fixed for the Saturday, Brennan would have remained suspended for a fifth consecutive championship game.

The broadcast arrangements for the eight games have also been confirmed – with GAA+ showing Monaghan v Roscommon, Derry v Meath (both Saturday) and Galway v Westmeath (Sunday).

RTÉ will televise Louth v Armagh and Tyrone v Mayo (both Sunday).

ALL-IRELAND SFC ROUND 2A & 2B FIXTURES

Saturday, June 13th

Round 2A

Donegal v Cork, MacCumhaill Park, 3pm

Round 2B

Monaghan v Roscommon, St Tiarnach’s Park, 4.30pm (Live on GAA+)

Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, 5.30pm

Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 7pm (Live on GAA+)

Sunday, June 14th

Round 2A

Louth v Armagh, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1pm (Live on RTÉ)

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (Live on GAA+)

Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3.30pm (Live on RTÉ)

Round 2B

Cavan v Dublin, Breffni Park, 2pm

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

Get an in-depth look at the weekend's action and the best analysis of upcoming fixtures in our weekly newsletter