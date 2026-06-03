Ger Brennan returns for Dublin’s game against Cavan as All-Ireland SFC round two fixtures are set

Dublin manager Ger Brennan will return to the dugout. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Louth’s home All-Ireland senior football championship Round 2A fixture against Armagh will be played at Grattan Park in Inniskeen.

The Wee County have nominated the Monaghan venue, which has a capacity of approximately 5,500, for the clash on Sunday, June 14th.

Given Armagh’s large fanbase, many supporters will be left without a ticket for the clash.

Dublin’s Round 2B clash away to Cavan has also been fixed for that Sunday – meaning Ger Brennan’s 12-week ban will have elapsed and the Dublin manager will be permitted to return to the sideline.

If that game was fixed for the Saturday, Brennan would have remained suspended for a fifth consecutive championship game.

The broadcast arrangements for the eight games have also been confirmed – with GAA+ showing Monaghan v Roscommon, Derry v Meath (both Saturday) and Galway v Westmeath (Sunday).

RTÉ will televise Louth v Armagh and Tyrone v Mayo (both Sunday).

ALL-IRELAND SFC ROUND 2A & 2B FIXTURES

Saturday, June 13th

Round 2A

Donegal v Cork, MacCumhaill Park, 3pm

Round 2B

Monaghan v Roscommon, St Tiarnach’s Park, 4.30pm (Live on GAA+)

Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, 5.30pm

Derry v Meath, Celtic Park, 7pm (Live on GAA+)

Sunday, June 14th

Round 2A

Louth v Armagh, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1pm (Live on RTÉ)

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 2pm (Live on GAA+)

Tyrone v Mayo, Healy Park, 3.30pm (Live on RTÉ)

Round 2B

Cavan v Dublin, Breffni Park, 2pm