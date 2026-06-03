Diana Shnaider stuns world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at windy French Open to make semi-finals

Ninety minutes into her 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final, it seemed like nothing could stop Aryna Sabalenka from another straightforward day on-court in her French Open quarter-final against Russian ‌Diana Shnaider. Even in gusty conditions and after a few nervous games while closing out the opening set, the world’s best women’s player seemed to be cruising as she established a 6-3, 4-1 lead.

Instead, that moment would mark the beginning of one of the most shocking collapses of Sabalenka’s career. Arrested by tension and unable to play with any semblance of freedom, the top seed completely fell apart. She was overcome by a supreme fighting performance from the 25th seed, who recovered to produce the greatest win of her career by defeating Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-0.

Sabalenka was attempting to reach her 13th major semi-final in her last 14 appearances. She has been so consistent in the best events in the world and she has improved so much as a tennis player over the years.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her French Open quarter-final defeat to Diana Shnaider. Photograph: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images

Yet the one consistent theme in her career has been how frequently she has been completely shackled by her tension and nerves in the most decisive moments. The nerves she displayed in last year’s final to Coco Gauff, however, did not even come close to her collapse here. From 6-3, 4-1 up, a completely healthy Sabalenka lost 11 of the final 12 games of the match.

As shocking as Sabalenka’s performance was in the second half of the match, Shnaider played her part to perfection and she never stopped believing. Once Sabalenka began to look vulnerable, she locked down her game, cutting out errors in the rallies and maintaining immaculate depth. When she had opportunities to unleash with her one big weapon, her wicked lefty forehand, she did not hesitate. As she fought her way back into the second set, she landed a number of brilliant down-the-line forehands, including on break point for 5-5.

The Russian’s momentum did not stop at the beginning of the third set. Suddenly embroiled in a constant stream of long, physical rallies in such slow, windy conditions, Sabalenka simply could not find a way to regain control of the point. With her opponent completely frazzled, Shnaider refused to let Sabalenka back into the match. She gradually wrestled control of the baseline and struck her forehand spectacularly throughout the final set to secure the biggest win of her career.

Shnaider will next face one of the most surprising Grand Slam semi-finalists in recent years, the qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who defeated the 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya to advance. Chwalinska is ranked No 114 in the WTA rankings, she has never previously broken the top 100 and she had just one Grand Slam main draw win before this event. Although she has not faced a top 20 opponent, the Pole has put together an incredible run in Paris, rolling through eight matches with the loss of just one set. – Guardian