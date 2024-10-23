Doris steps up for Ireland, while Sexton steps in

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

There’s a heap of rugby news, both club and international, for you to peruse today, Gerry Thornley bringing word that Caelan Doris is likely to be named the full-time Ireland captain when the squad for the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series is named this afternoon. And Gerry has a stab at predicting the make-up of that squad, a possible “bolter” being young Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy.

There’s news too that Johnny Sexton has been approached by the Irish management to assume a part-time mentoring role with the Irish outhalfs, while his former Leinster boss Leo Cullen has agreed a new two-year contract extension to keep him as the province’s head coach until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The way RG Snyman has started the season for Leinster, they might be tempted to extend his contract to 2037, Gordon D’Arcy left purring at his performances. “Even after a couple of games, he has become critically important to the way Leinster play the game,” he writes.

Graham Rowntree probably wouldn’t say no to having Snyman back in red, not least because he’d be no small help in fixing Munster’s lineout. Rowntree is hoping for a major improvement in that area when they take on the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Ulster, meanwhile, will be looking for their third URC win on the trot in Cardiff this weekend, Richie Murphy believing a few of his players have “put their hands up” for Irish selection.

In football, the Republic of Ireland will be without Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly for both legs of their Euro 2025 playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Aston Villa defender Anna Patten is hale and hearty. She looks ahead to the games, the first of which is in Tbilisi on Friday.

Former Irish international Karen Duggan is, though, “creaking” after winning the Kilkenny senior camogie title on Sunday, but the all-rounder still found the energy to turn her thoughts to the “disconnect” between the soccer league in Ireland and the Irish set-up. She salutes Ciarán Kilduff, who led Athlone Town to the title earlier this month, for speaking out on the issue.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning has news that the Gaelic Players’ Association is standing by its backing of the decision to cancel January’s pre-league competitions, despite growing support for them to be reinstated. And Gordon also reports on yet another fixture-clash controversy, this time 10 Abbeydorney players left having to choose between featuring in a Munster football or camogie semi-final on Saturday.

And in golf, Portmarnock could well become the first club in the Republic of Ireland to host The Open – men’s and women’s – the Cabinet’s decision to support their bid. Philip Reid fills you in.

TV Watch: The pick of today’s Champions League games looks like being Barcelona v Bayern Munich (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4, 8.0). Celtic are away to Atalanta (Virgin Media Two and TNT Sports 4, 5.45), and at 8.0 it’s Leipzig v Liverpool (RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1) and Manchester City v Sparta Prague (Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2).