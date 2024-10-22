Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly ruled out of Georgia play-off

Louise Quinn (above) and Megan Connolly will both miss Ireland's qualification play-off game against Georgia this Friday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson will not replace injured duo Louise Quinn (hip) and Megan Connolly (hamstring) ahead of the European Championships play-off semi-final first-leg against Georgia this Friday in Tbilisi.

Both Quinn and Connolly will also miss the second leg next Tuesday at Tallaght Stadium.

Standard Liège defender Claire O’Riordan would be a natural replacement for Quinn, although the squad does retain six centre-halves.

The FAI also confirmed that Courtney Brosnan is suspended for the first leg but the Everton goalkeeper will link up with the squad on their return from Georgia. Gleeson named four goalkeepers in her initial panel, so Grace Moloney, Sophie Whitehouse or Athlone Town teenager Katie Keane will replace Brosnan in the starting line-up.

In 2021, Ireland beat Georgia 20-0 over two World Cup qualifiers, home and away. The winners face either Slovakia or Wales in a play-off final, to be played on November 22nd and December 3rd, to secure a place at next summer’s Euros in Switzerland.

“I think we’re in really good shape going into these two games but our focus is only on getting past these two games and [we will] worry about the next challenges after that,” said Jessie Stapleton. “Regarding past results, it’s a nice little bit of confidence but at the same time, football is crazy and we have to just go out and focus.”

Former Wexford Youths attacker Ellen Molloy has been passed fit despite limping out of Sheffield United’s game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns).

FIXTURES UEFA EURO 2025

Qualifying Play-Off Round 1, First Leg:

Georgia v Ireland, Friday, October 25th, Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium, 8pm (5pm Irish Time) Live on RTÉ2

Qualifying Play-Off Round 1, Second Leg:

Ireland v Georgia, Tuesday, October 29th, Tallaght Stadium, 7.30pm, Live on RTÉ2.