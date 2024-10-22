Liverpool to move to Adidas from Nike in kit deal worth more than €70m a year

Liverpool expect to make more than €70 million a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpool’s kit supplier when Nike’s five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpool’s kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.

The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about €75 million from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

Liverpool receive €36 million a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20 per cent royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to €70 million a season.

The Premier League record is the €108 million a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.