Bid to to bring Open championships to Portmarnock Golf Club takes significant step forward

The Government has rubber-stamped funding of between €35 million and €40 million to bring the men's and women's Open championships to Portmarnock Golf Club in north county Dublin. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The bid to secure future Open Championships and AIG Women’s Open Championships for Portmarnock Golf Club in north county Dublin has taken a significant step forward with the Cabinet’s rubber-stamping of an agreement to support the effort. Both championships are run by the Royal & Ancient Golf Club, based at St Andrews in Scotland.

A recent cost analysis of the benefits of hosting the championships at Portmarnock estimated an economic injection of almost €340 million. The Government’s commitment to support securing the championships – which will also involved considerable infrastructural assistance – will involve an outlay of between €35 million and €40 million.

The Open – which will be staged at Royal Portrush in Co Antrim next year, having returned to the roster in 2019 when Shane Lowry triumphed – is golf’s oldest Major championship. But a decision to bring it to Portmarnock, an initiative which has the support of the R&A, would mean it would be staged outside of Britain or Northern Ireland for the first time.

A timeline of 2030 is being considered for The Open, with additional course work – with a potential rerouting adjustment of the famed links – expected to take place.

The likelihood is that the AIG Women’s Open will be first staged at Portmarnock, as early as 2028, with The Open, for men, to follow and the probability that the agreement with the Government and the R&A would involve a number of stagings going forward.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “The potential to host The Open and the Women’s Open would bring endless opportunities for the country including showcasing Ireland on the world stage and promoting equality in sport. It would also provide cultural, economic and social benefits and overall, be a major boost for the country.

“We already have a reputation as a world-leading golf destination and hosting these events would further enhance Ireland as a global destination for the sport. I look forward to the next steps to hopefully make this happen.”

Golf Ireland welcomed the news, with chief executive, Mark Kennelly, saying: “Today’s announcement that Portmarnock Golf Club will likely host both The Open and the AIG Women’s Open is a momentous occasion for golf in Ireland.

“These historic events will not only be a wonderful spectacle of professional golf, but they will also pave the way for impactful legacy programs that will nurture talent and grow the game across all communities.

“We are particularly excited about the prospect of the AIG Women’s Open taking place in Ireland as it would be a fantastic showcase of women’s golf.

“We thank the Irish Government for their commitment to securing these events and look forward to welcoming golf fans from all over the world to our shores.”