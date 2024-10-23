Upbeat Ulster head to Cardiff with momentum of two straight wins

With the momentum of two straight wins behind them – albeit at home – Ulster head to Cardiff this weekend on an understandably upbeat note ahead of signing off for the autumn international window.

Just to add further optimism skipper Iain Henderson, who suffered a concussion against Connacht, back-three player Ethan McIlroy and flanker Sean Reffell, who both shipped ankle knocks, should all be in the mix for selection for Saturday night’s game to further strengthen Richie Murphy’s hand.

And in terms of how many players from the province that end up in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad which is named on Wednesday, Murphy confirmed that they should all be available for the trip to the Welsh capital before heading into national camp next week.

“Our lads have put their hands up [for Ireland selection,]” said Murphy. “And that’s all they can do. We were scratchy in the first few weeks [of the season] but the last two weeks [against Connacht and the Ospreys] I think we’ve put in some good performances as a team, and individuals within that have put their hands up, such as the likes of Jacob [Stockdale].

And focusing on Stockdale, who scored two tries last Friday in the 36-12 victory over the Ospreys, the Ulster head coach added: “I suppose he’s got some confidence back – I’m not saying he wasn’t confident; he just seems to be playing with a bit of a freedom. He’s working hard and he’s helping others around him like the younger lads in the squad. We’re really seeing the strengths to his game at the moment.”

Though there is still no sign of hookers Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, Murphy indicated that the pair could be available again at the end of next month when the URC returns with the province hosting Leinster the Friday before Ireland take on Australia.

In the meantime Ulster have rising star James McCormick – who also scored twice against the Ospreys – and veteran John Andrew covering the middle of the scrum, while medical joker Tadgh McElroy, who came off the bench last Friday, has left Ravenhill having signed with Sale Sharks.

“We’re happy we’re tracking in the right direction,” said Murphy. “It’s the end of a six-week block, [so it’s] really important for us,” he said of getting a result at struggling Cardiff. “Four wins out of six [games] would be quite satisfying, three wins would be a pass. [But] We go to Cardiff, knowing it’ll be a very difficult game.”