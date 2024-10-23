Caelan Doris the likely captain for Ireland’s forthcoming Autumn Nations Series

Caelan Doris is in line to be named as the full-time Ireland captain when the squad for the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series is named on Wednesday afternoon. The 26-year-old captained Ireland in their 25-24 second Test win over South Africa in Cape Town, having previously done so once in Ireland’s 36-0 Six Nations round two win over Italy in the Aviva Stadium last February, since when he has looked the natural heir to the Johnny Sexton/Peter O’Mahony throne.

It wasn’t always thus. Although the number eight was the captain as well as the standout player in the Ireland Under-20s in the 2017/18 season, Doris has not had a huge amount of experience in the role since turning professional. However, the signs were evident from last season’s game against Italy, when Doris was chosen ahead of James Ryan in the absence of the rested O’Mahony, that Andy Farrell had identified the Mayo-born player as his prospective captain, not least as he is one of the first names on the team sheet and invariably leads by example.

Leo Cullen has also come to the same conclusion, having named Doris as the Leinster captain last month after making Ryan and Garry Ringrose co-captains last season. While there is plenty of water to run under the bridge over the next six months or more, Doris must also now be a front-runner to captain the British & Irish Lions to Australia next year when Farrell will be the head coach.

Having named squads of 33, 34 and 35 for last season’s World Cup, Six Nations and summer tour, it would be no surprise if Farrell extends this to 36 for the four games against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia, especially given the injury issues at hooker.

Dan Sheahan’s recovery from his ACL injury will extend into next year, while Rónan Kelleher is expected to be sidelined until at least the Argentina or Fiji games. Rob Herring and Tom Stewart are nearing a return to fitness but not in time to make their seasonal returns for Ulster’s game in Cardiff on Saturday.

Hence, having been added to the squad in South Africa, Dave Heffernan seems likely to be named after his strong start to the season in starting every game thus far for Connacht. Diarmuid and Lee Barron, who unfortunately rolled his ankle in Leinster’s win over Munster at Croke Park, will also enter the conversation.

Gus McCarthy during Leinster squad training at Rosemount, UCD. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

If there is to be a bolter, therefore, it could well be the 21-year-old former Irish Under-20 Grand Slam-winning captain Gus McCarthy – the academy hooker has started three games for Leinster as well as one for Emerging Ireland, while also playing the second half in Croke Park against Munster.

The return to fitness of Jeremy Loughman, who missed the South African tour, adds to the competition at loosehead. But Cian Healy played both Tests off the bench in South Africa and Farrell values loyalty, while he and the Irish management now seemingly see Tom O’Toole as a loosehead.

Although Ulster have reconverted O’Toole to tighthead that mightn’t have changed, and besides it’s hard to see Farrell and his assistants abandoning their investment in a player they clearly believe in and took to the last World Cup, as well as the Six Nations and South African tour.

Iain Henderson is on course for a return in Cardiff with Ulster after missing their win over the Ospreys last Friday when observing the return-to-play protocols. This should mean a return to the squad for the highly-valued Ulster captain after he missed the South African tour.

However, as with hooker, the backrow picture is clouded by the injuries which have currently sidelined O’Mahony and Jack Conan. Both are currently sidelined with hamstring issues, and are highly unlikely to be fit for the first game or two at least. This could see one or both of the Ulster pair of Nick Timoney and Cormac Izuchukwu again being named, as they were for the South African tour, while Tom Ahern and Cian Prendergast must also be in consideration.

Although Ben Murphy’s early start to life at Connacht must also have entered the conversation despite being well marked by Leinster last Saturday, the scrumhalf situation has been the most settled along with the midfield, while Jack Crowley, Ciarán Frawley and Sam Prendergast look the likely trio again to cover outhalf.

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu is tackled by Morgan Morris of Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, on October 18th, 2024. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The outside backs options look healthier and more competitive given the return from injury of Mack Hansen, the successful blooding of Jamie Osborne as a fullback in the South African Tests and the rejuvenated form of Jacob Stockdale.

Stockdale, who has won just two caps since the 2020-21 season, will hardly displace James Lowe against the All Blacks but should achieve his stated aim of earning more game time for Ireland in the next month.

Possible Ireland squad for Autumn Nations Series

Hookers: Rob Herring (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Gus McCarthy (Leinster).

Props: Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Oli Jager (Munster).

Locks: Tadhg Beirne (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster).

Backrow: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Scrumhalves: Jamison Gibson-Park (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster).

Outhalves: Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster).

Centres: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).

Outside backs: James Lowe (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).