Johnny Sexton approached to join Ireland set-up in mentoring role

Johnny Sexton has been approached by the Irish management to assume a part-time mentoring role with the Irish outhalves. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Johnny Sexton has been approached by the Irish management to assume a part-time mentoring role with the Irish outhalves, and although no agreement has been finalised yet, the expectation is that the former international outhalf and captain will have a small input during the Six Nations, and possibly the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series as well.

The 39-year-old retired after last year’s World Cup as Ireland’s record points scorer with 1,108 in the course of his 118 caps and remains intent on pursuing his post-playing career in business.

In an interview with The Irish Times in March of last year, ahead of his World Cup finale, Sexton said he was unlikely to go into coaching. “I would never say never, you never know what life is going to throw at you.

“It wouldn’t be my plan straight away, if an offer came in, it wouldn’t be right for me to coach with guys I played with the last number of years.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to jeopardise this year, because if they find out you’re coaching them, the relationship changes straight away. I won’t be doing it for the foreseeable future.”

In his recently published biography, Sexton also reflected on the disciplinary process which led to his three-game suspension ahead of the World Cup and underlined his view.

“I think the experience has made one thing clearer to me: I wouldn’t go into coaching after retirement.”

Jack Crowley and Johnny Sexton. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Strictly speaking, that position hasn’t changed, as Sexton will not be co-opted on to the Irish coaching ticket, and he is not expected to assume a coaching role per se. If it does come to pass that he is involved in some way, it is envisaged that Sexton will have a relatively restricted input in a kicking and advisory role to the Irish outhalves in the squad, who are relatively inexperienced.

Jack Crowley, Ciarán Frawley and the uncapped Sam Prendergast were the trio of outhalves in the Irish squad which toured South Africa and are expected to be retained when the squad for the autumn games is announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Crowley and Frawley have worked a little with Sexton, less so Prendergast, and though he is a lovely striker of the ball, he especially would surely benefit from Sexton’s advice.

Viewed in that light it makes sense for Sexton to have a limited involvement for a few hours in match weeks on a consultancy basis without affecting his business career. He has long enjoyed a strong bond with Andy Farrell – who will take a sabbatical from Ireland in the Six Nations when seconded by the British & Irish Lions – from their time as coach and captain over the entirety of the last World Cup cycle, and the squad does not have a specialist kicking coach.

Sexton could, perhaps, also be a beneficial sounding board for Caelan Doris if, as expected, he becomes the full-time Irish captain.