Margaret Hamilton, trailblazer whose software powered Apollo 11 moon landing, dies at 90

Margaret Hamilton, the computer pioneer whose software powered the first moon landing, has died. Photograph: MIT Museum

Margaret Hamilton, the computer pioneer whose software powered the first moon landing, has died, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) said. She was 90.

In an era before titles such as software engineer and computer scientist became mainstream, Hamilton, who died on 30 September, learned to program under the tutelage of a renowned MIT meteorologist.

She continued to perfect the craft in an MIT laboratory, writing software that could detect enemy aircraft. When the institute received a Nasa contract to develop the Apollo on-board flight software, she jumped at the opportunity.

“I was attracted both by the sheer idea and the fact that it had never been done before. I was the first programmer to join and the first woman they hired,” she told the Guardian in 2019.

In 1969, minutes before the Apollo 11 spacecraft was set to make history by landing on the lunar surface, an on-board computer’s alarm rang, indicating an emergency.

Faced with a decision of whether to abort the mission, the spacecraft continued on. The software was working just as Hamilton and her team intended.

“It quickly became clear the software was not only informing everyone that there was a hardware-related problem but was compensating for it – restarting and re-establishing the highest priority tasks. The error detection and recovery mechanisms had come to the rescue,” Hamilton said.

US president Barack Obama awarding the presidential medal of freedom to Margaret Hamilton. Photograph: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barack Obama referenced the incident when he presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

“Our astronauts didn’t have much time, but thankfully they had Margaret Hamilton,” he said.

Hamilton is survived by her daughter, a son-in-law, two grandsons and four great grandchildren, according to MIT.

Reflecting on the mission, in a 2009 interview with MIT News, Hamilton said: “Looking back, we were the luckiest people in the world; there was no choice but to be pioneers; no time to be beginners.” – Guardian