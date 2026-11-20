Address : 8 Vesey Mews, Vesey Place, Monkstown, Co Dublin Price : €995,000 Agent : Vincent Finnegan

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Vesey Mews is a tranquil lane arching off Vesey Park in Monkstown, with a collection of mews homes that were created from the former stables of the larger homes in the adjacent park.

Each has their own design and charm, and number 8 is no exception. Built in the late 1840s, it extends to 99sq m (1065sq ft), has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and buckets of character.

In keeping with its provenance as the stables to the big house, it is walled off and has a substantial courtyard. You enter the property through a small door in the wall and the double-fronted house faces west, with a curved bay window and, on the first floor, a pair of round windows.

A short hallway gives on to a roomy, bright sittingroom that enjoys the high bay window and is flooded with light. In the corner is an old brick fireplace. It is curved, echoing the window, and radiates warmth on a chilly day. Heating is gas and the Ber is C.

On the far side of the hall is the kitchen, cleverly configured, with banks of sleek, high-gloss units extending to the ceiling, and timber countertops that work well with the dark wooden floors. A glossy forest-green tile adds warmth and colour to the white kitchen. A shed off the courtyard houses laundry appliances.

When the owners bought the mews in 2018, it had been pretty much untouched since the 1970s, when it was built, so it needed quite a bit of work. “We fully renovated downstairs. Upstairs wasn’t so bad, so we just updated it to our taste,” one of the owners says. They are moving on to a fresh renovation project, but plan to stay in the area, placing 8 Vesey Mews on the market with Vincent Finnegan, seeking €995,000.

There are three bedrooms upstairs. The two smaller rooms have steeply sloping eaves and one of them is dual aspect, with a round window. The bathroom sits in the centre of the first floor and at its end is the main bedroom: large, quiet and painted a serene green.

A large bank of wardrobes, dating from the 1970s, occupies one wall of this room; the owners decided not to change them as they fitted so perfectly into the old walls and ceiling and provided ample storage. A small en suite completes the accommodation on this floor.

The secluded courtyard is used by the family as an outdoor room, not only during the summer, where the sun tracks across the space from morning to evening, but also during the winter months, when the barbecue and pizza oven are regularly fired up.

While many residents of the mews use this space as off-street parking, the owners chose to keep it as a courtyard space. A well-established Californian lilac tree adds interest, a paddle-board hangs on one wall, ready for action in nearby Seapoint, and a hardy climbing rose extends around the courtyard door.

Somewhat reluctant to leave, it’s been a happy home for the owners, who will miss their “brilliant neighbours”, the proximity to both Monkstown village and Dún Laoghaire, the nearby parks, and of course swimming at Seapoint, a quick cycle down the road.

Hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Exterior of the mews house