Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €375,000

Apartment 2, 4 Ardee Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8

€525,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties and just one mile from St Stephen’s Green, this large two-bedroom apartment (77sq m/829sq ft) sits on the first floor of a four-storey over-basement Georgian redbrick building dating from 1790. The apartment forms part of Ardee Court, which was developed in 2005, and was fully refurbished and modernised by its current owners over the last six years. The property retains numerous original period features and has two large bedrooms, one of which is en suite. Ber C2.

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

27 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, Co Dublin

27 Carysfort Woods, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.025m, Janet Carroll Estate Agents

Situated at the end of a quiet cul de sac in the sought-after south Dublin suburb of Blackrock, this detached four-bedroom house of 148sq m (1,593sq ft) comes for sale in walk-in condition. The accommodation is bright and filled with natural light. One of the four bedrooms is in use as a walk-in dressingroom for the main bedroom. The house has a private rear garden and off-street parking for two cars at its front, and is located close to a range of leading secondary schools including Blackrock College and Loreto Foxrock. Ber D1.

On view: By appointment at Janet Carroll Estate Agents

9 Rock Lodge, Killiney, Co Dublin

9 Rock Lodge, Killiney, Co Dublin

€825,000, Vincent Finnegan

Situated in a quiet, tree-lined cul de sac within a short walk of Killiney Hill Park, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom semidetached house extends to 164sq m (1,765sq ft) and features bright, well-proportioned accommodation with sea views. The ground floor comprises a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom, utility space, and a study/home office, while the first floor has two double bedrooms, two single bedrooms, and a shower room. Outside, there is off-street parking for up to three cars at the front of the house and a large garden to the rear with paving, planting and a raised timber deck. Ber C3.

On view: By appointment at Vincent Finnegan

43 Castle Grove, Kilgobbin Wood, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

43 Castle Grove, Kilgobbin Wood, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

€850,000, Hunters Estate Agent

Distributed over three floors, this five-bedroom, four-bathroom semidetached house (169sq m/1,1819sq ft) has been maintained to a high standard by its owners and is presented in excellent condition. The accommodation at ground-floor level includes a large reception room that opens through double doors into an open-plan kitchen and living area, while the first floor has four large bedrooms. The top floor is given over to the main bedroom, which is en suite, and a walk-in wardrobe. The house has a landscaped garden with a patio area to the rear, and is well located within a two-minute walk of the Leopardstown Green Line Luas stop. Ber B3.

On view: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

Apartment 38, Parklands, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

Apartment 38, Parklands, Northwood, Santry, Dublin 9

€375,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This top-floor three-bedroom apartment has been carefully upgraded by its owners and features a bright open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. The accommodation is dual-aspect, with two balconies, and light-filled with floor-to-ceiling windows. There are three large double bedrooms, all of which feature built-in wardrobes. Set within 220 acres of parkland with well-maintained communal areas, Northwood is an established development and is located just 5km from Dublin city centre and a five-minute drive from both Dublin Airport and the M50 and M1 motorways. Ber C1.

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton