Trump lawyers refuse to reveal financial information to BBC in $10bn lawsuit

US president Donald Trump’s legal team has refused to hand over financial information requested by BBC lawyers in his $10 billion (€8.7 billion) defamation case against the broadcaster, according to court filings seen by The Financial Times.

Trump has accused the UK national broadcaster of “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring” a speech in a Panorama documentary to make it appear that he encouraged people to storm the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

He is seeking $10 billion in damages based on allegations that the documentary caused him reputational and financial injury and had harmed “the value of his brand, properties and businesses”.

In response, the BBC has sought to identify the financial impact of the documentary, including serving a subpoena on the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, which holds the president’s business interests and assets. It is managed by his eldest son, Donald Trump jnr, who is the sole trustee.

The BBC legal team has requested the production of financial documents that reflect its holdings and value, assets, inventories and lists of properties held. This includes information regarding almost 400 entities owned by or associated with the trust, as well as requests for tax returns, according to court filings in May.

A series of filings over the past few weeks has shed light on the battle over what Trump and the trust’s lawyers are willing to reveal as part of the “discovery” phase of the legal action, even as the BBC is being forced to hand over tens of thousands of documents.

The filings said that the trust’s legal team – which is the same as those representing the president – had made “multiple objections” to the requests, arguing in part that it was a “fishing expedition” by the BBC and “that, as a non-party, it need not substantively respond”.

Trump’s legal team said the 30-day timeline sought by the BBC to turn over “tens of thousands of documents from hundreds of non-parties” was “unreasonable” and “improper”, according to the filing. It responded to several other BBC requests using similar language.

Filings in May showed that Trump’s legal team had made 503 requests for production of documents and that the BBC had produced more than 45,000 pages of documents, while Trump had produced none.

The BBC said in a filing that “the impetus” for Trump’s request to delay “appears to be the flat refusal by the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust ... to provide any financial information under subpoena”, despite claims that the BBC injured “the value of his brand, properties, and businesses” and the president’s “own refusal, to date, to provide any financial information in discovery”.

The BBC has separately called for the court to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit, arguing that the documentary never aired in the US and so is not under the jurisdiction of the Florida court.

Trump’s team has also asked the court to change the judge overseeing the process and delay the proceedings, in part arguing that magistrate judge Enjoliqué A Lett represented a defendant said to have close ties to Hillary Clinton and was involved in a separate lawsuit by President Trump.

The BBC has objected, arguing that the request to change the judge was made “without any grounds but a bare assertion that she is biased against him”.

Trump and the trust “now appear concerned at the prospect of Magistrate Judge Lett resolving this dispute – so much so that Plaintiff now brings a second motion seeking her removal from the case”, noted the BBC filing.

Lett, who is overseeing discovery in the BBC suit, was previously assigned to supervise the process in Trump’s lawsuit against Capital One for terminating Trump Organization accounts after the January 6th attack. The district judge assigned to the case later removed her without reason.

Trump’s lawyers say that is enough to remove her from the BBC case as well, while the broadcaster noted the president had not sought Lett’s recusal in other cases over which she has presided.

The BBC has apologised to Trump over the Panorama documentary, which aired in October 2024, but rejected any basis for a defamation claim. The furore around the editing mistake led to the resignations of the BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, and head of news, Deborah Turness.

In a statement to The Financial Times, a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team asserted that the BBC was liable to the president for “intentionally and maliciously defaming him by distorting and manipulating his speech”.

“No amount of attempted legal manoeuvres can change that fact,” the spokesperson added. “President Trump will continue to hold accountable the BBC and all those who traffic in fake news.”

The BBC declined to comment. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026