Everything you need to know about new grants for replacing windows and doors

Winter might finally be on its way out, as the promise of spring heralds warmer and brighter days. But improving the energy efficiency and comfort of our homes remains a priority for many.

Grants aimed at achieving just this have been around for a long time, but last month, the Government announced a range of new incentives, offering money back on windows and doors for the first time.

But just what’s on offer? How much will you get? And how do you get it?

I want new windows – how much will I get?

A big change is that, under the new scheme, money is now available for new windows and doors – previously, getting money back on such items was only possible as part of a full retrofit of a property.

“The weak link in the chain was essentially windows,” says Brian McIntyre, programme manager at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), noting that many houses have improved their attic and wall insulation, which means that replacing windows is the “last part of the puzzle”.

Now, you will be able to apply separately for a windows grant without having to commit to a full retrofit – but watch out for the small print.

The maximum grant you can get is €4,000 for a detached property, falling to €3,000 for semidetached and end-terrace homes, €1,800 for midterrace homes and €1,500 for apartments.

McIntyre says the grants are pitched at covering about 30 per cent of the costs of new windows/doors, so you could expect to pay upwards of about €12,000 for new windows for a detached property.

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But bear in mind that not everyone might benefit.

The first caveat is that you may need to do all the windows – and you must be replacing existing single- or double-glazed windows with high-performing windows. “The principle is that people need to upgrade all of their windows,” says McIntyre, although he adds that in practice, the SEAI won’t be forcing people to do so. Rather, the average heat loss through your windows after the upgrade should indicate an average U value of 1.4 – and you may be able to achieve this without changing all your windows.

The second is that the scheme is aimed at boosting your energy efficiency – so you will need to have adequate attic and wall insulation in order to qualify for a windows grant.

What’s ‘adequate’ insulation?

Well, if you received SEAI grants for attic and wall insulation, then this will be sufficient; if you got a Ber – that is, building energy rating – advisory report, then check to see if your attic and wall insulation is “good” or “very good”; and, finally, if you don’t have either of these, McIntyre says you should get advice from a Ber assessor who can analyse older Bers or perform a pre-works Ber assessment.

This will cost, he says, about €200-€300, adding that the “typical house”, built from about 2000, should qualify, or at most, might just need some improvement to the roof insulation.

If you don’t have adequate insulation, there are also grants available for doing this work – see below.

If you need to improve your insulation, you can do so at the same time as you get your windows and/or doors.

Will window suppliers just increase prices?

As with all grants, there can be a fear that market prices just factor in the increase in the grant.

“Shop around – and get different quotes from different suppliers,” advises McIntyre.

“I hope that window companies who see value in increased interest don’t see the need to increase prices,” he says, “I’d hate to see it being abused by suppliers.”

I ordered my windows last month – can I still qualify?

Yes – provided you did so after the Government announcement on January 27th, you meet the requirements of the scheme, and you’re using a registered supplier.

What about new doors?

You can also now apply for a grant for new doors. This is offered at up to €800 per door, and is available for two doors – so a maximum of €1,600.

You can apply for this at the same time as getting your new windows, or separately.

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You can claim the grant for upgrades done on the original part of the house or for any extensions built beforeJanuary 1st 2011. Extensions built after this date are not eligible.

What about my walls?

The latest expansion of the scheme follows a move to increase cavity-wall insulation back in February. As of February 3rd, homeowners can now avail of grants to boost the cosiness of their walls from €700 for an apartment, €1,300 for a semidetached home or €1,800 for a detached property.

McIntyre says this is pitched at about 80 per cent of market costs for undertaking this work.

And attic?

Grants have also been increased for attic insulation. You can now get from €1,100 back on an apartment, €1,500 for a semi-d and €2,000 for a detached home. Again, this is pitched at about 80 per cent of market costs.

Is there anything in it for first-time buyers?

Yes – provided the home you buy was built before 2011. Under the most recent enhancement, FTBs can apply for €2,500 back on the cost of attic insulation. According to McIntyre, this is aimed at covering 100 per cent of the costs of this work.

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“The first area worth improving insulation in is the attic,” he says, of the thinking behind this grant, noting that some homes might have attic insulation which isn’t up to current standards. “It’s a bit of a no-brainer to do first thing.”

I’m looking at a new boiler – should I go for a heat pump?

While there is a goal that 400,000 homes would have heat pumps by 2030, take-up has been slower than expected. According to McIntyre, only about 50,000 homes currently have these heat generators.

“A lot of myths persist, and it has been difficult to overcome those myths,” he says, citing beliefs that heat pumps don’t work in the winter – not true – or that you have to dig up the floor for underfloor heating – also not true, as you can run them off radiators.

So, to boost take-up, as of February 3rd, this grant increased significantly, from €6,500 to €12,500. This covers a grant of up to €6,500 for a heat pump system; up to €2,000 for upgrade works such as new radiators/underfloor heating; and a €4,000 Renewable Heat Bonus grant, for those who are swapping out their existing oil/gas boiler, solid fuel heating system or electric storage heating system.

McIntyre says the median cost for installing a heat pump is about €16,000-€17,000, so this grant covers a significant chunk of the costs. It leaves a net cost of about €3,500-€4,000, which McIntyre says “is what you’d pay for a fossil-fuel boiler”.

The SEAI is also currently running a pilot scheme for a high-temperature heat pump, the next-generation product, and further incentives might arise out of this in due course.

Is there anything extra for people on social welfare?

Yes, the SEAI is now offering fully funded attic and cavity-wall insulation for those on qualifying payments who own and live in their own home. It must have been built before 2006. Qualifying payments include fuel allowance; job seeker’s allowance with a child under seven years of age; one-parent family payment; and domiciliary care allowance.

It means that the grant for attic insulation has increased to €1,800 for a mid-terrace/€2,500 for a detached house, while grants for cavity-wall insulation have increased to up to €2,500.

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This also applies to people waiting on the warmer homes scheme – as McIntyre notes, you can get the work done now with this grant and it won’t affect your position on the warmer homes waiting list.

Grant first or pay first?

This will depend on how you proceed; if you appoint your own registered contractor, then you will pay for the works and get the grant once they’re completed. If you opt for a one-stop shop, the grant is deducted from your bill, as they will apply for it on your behalf.

Can I borrow for my new windows?

Yes, via a normal personal loan, but if you’re hoping to avail of the SBCI Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme, which offers loans from rates of as low as about 3 per cent, on borrowings of between €5,000-€75,000, that might be a bit trickier.

This is because the loan, which is offered by PTSB, AIB, Bank of Ireland and Avant Money (in partnership with An Post Money), as well as some credit unions, requires that the upgrades must be projected to result in a Ber improvement of a minimum of 20 per cent.

“If upgrading the windows on their own achieves that, then they could avail of the Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme,” says McIntyre, but adds that it’s likely that only a few window replacements – maybe for early 1990s houses – would result in that level of improvement.

What’s next?

As the schemes continue to evolve, homeowners can expect further incentives over time. McIntyre suggests ventilation could be one area of focus, while the SEAI currently has a pilot scheme looking to improve energy efficiency of homes of traditional construction, built before 1940.