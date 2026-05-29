Contemporary home overlooking Lough Atalia in Galway city

Address : LA 18, 18 Lough Atalia Road, Galway Price : €1,200,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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Lough Atalia welcomes you to Galway when you approach the by train or car from its east side. Number 18 Lough Atalia Road is a contemporary home with views over the water just a 15-minute walk from Eyre Square.

The owner bought the site, which had planning permission for the current structure in place, in 2015, and work started on it in 2020, with Covid delaying its completion until 2023.

Originally from Co Galway, the owner moved to the US when he was 19 and then to Australia, where he now owns a civil construction company in Sydney. He was planning to potentially move back to live in this home, but due to a change of plan, he is now remaining in Sydney, placing 18 Lough Atalia Road on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.2 million.

The sleek home, which extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft) with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, was designed by O’Neil O’Malley Architects and has a range of cutting-edge features, including a remote home automation system, a car port with a vehicle turntable and an integrated sauna. There are two south-facing balconies to the front of the home overlooking Lough Atalia.

The property is accessed through electric gates from the street leading into a driveway and carport. Inside, there is also a shower room and a versatile space that could be used as a boot room or a home office on the ground floor.

View over Lough Atalia

Rear of house

The main entrance to the first floor of the property is accessed from a set of stairs to the side of its exterior. Through it, you enter an atrium-like hallway with a glazed internal wall and feature staircase with black metal spindles.

The bright open-plan kitchen/living dining space sits to the front of the property and opens on to the balcony through two sets of French doors. The style of the space is sleek and industrial with polished concrete floors, stark white walls and a kitchen with black units and integrated appliances.

To the rear of this floor is a room, described as a bedroom, with an integrated sauna, camouflaged against a wall of wooden panelling. This rooms opens to the patio of the back garden through French doors. A utility room and a spa-like shower/steam room complete the accommodation on the first floor.

Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom incorporates a walk-in dressing area and an en suite, and opens on to a balcony. A second en-suite double bedroom shares the balcony while a third en-suite double bedroom to the rear of the floor has its own balcony facing the back garden.

The garden has a patio on the first-floor level and steps up to a raised lawn that catches the sun, with an old apple tree, and a brock-built shed. A sloped flower bed adds colour.

The home is so close to Galway’s bars, restaurants, shops and theatres that you would rarely need to use a car to get around. This home offers prospective buyers looking for luxury with waterside views a sleek, innovatively designed home in move-in condition.

Living area

Living space

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Integrated sauna