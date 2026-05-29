US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s $1.8 billion ‘weaponisation’ fund

A US ‌judge on Friday temporarily blocked US president Donald ​Trump’s administration from setting up a fund of almost $1.8 billion to ​compensate victims of what Trump has ⁠called government “weaponisation”.

The order by ‌US ‌ district ​ judge Leonie Brinkema of the Eastern District ⁠of ​Virginia blocks the ​Trump administration from “taking any ‌further action” to ​set up or operate the ⁠fund while the ⁠judge ​hears additional legal arguments.

The US justice department announced the creation of an “Anti-Weaponidation Fund” last week as part ‌of an ⁠agreement to settle Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal ‌Revenue Service over the leak of ​his tax records.

The settlement deal was intended to direct US government funds to people who claim to have been mistreated by the previous Democratic administration, as Trump says he has been.

Critics said it was a fund intended for Trump supporters.

– Reuters

[ Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for $1.8bn fund for ‘lawfare’ victimsOpens in new window ]