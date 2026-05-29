Ireland

‘It just feels surreal to us’: Shock in Clifden at death of Masuma Sohrabi 

Mother of two, who moved to area 18 months ago having left Iran, worked in a Co Galway hotel and volunteered in local community

Masuma Sohrabi (31) is understood to have left Iran to escape the country’s repressive regime. Photograph: RTÉ
Masuma Sohrabi (31) is understood to have left Iran to escape the country’s repressive regime. Photograph: RTÉ
Hugh Dooley
Fri May 29 2026 - 19:002 MIN READ

Masuma Sohrabi, who was killed in Co Galway this week, was a loving and warm person whose aim in life was to support her children, community members in Clifden have said.

The 31-year-old, originally from Tehran in Iran, arrived in Ireland in 2024 and had been living in Clifden for about 18 months.

The mother of two young children is understood to have left Iran to escape the country’s repressive regime.

Karen Mannion, chief executive of Forum Connemara, a local development organisation running integration and social outreach programmes, said the community was in shock.

READ MORE

Jeffrey Donaldson’s wife had listening device planted in car due to suspicion of affair

Woman killed in Clifden went to Garda and courts in effort to escape violent relationship

Irish bride-to-be expresses anger and heartbreak at loss of money paid for wedding in Tenerife

John McGuirk resigns from Gript amid deepening acrimony with website’s co-owner

“These things don’t happen here,” she said. “It just feels surreal to us.”

Mannion said the forum, which helps new arrivals to integrate into the local community, had contacted other residents of Waterloo House, the emergency accommodation centre where Sohrabi lived, following Thursday’s sad news.

“We are very concerned as well about the residents in Waterloo House and what they’ve been going through,” she said. “In Waterloo House, they’re a big family and we want to try to support them.

“Our hearts and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Describing Sohrabi as a “wonderful lady” and a “valued member” of the community, Mannion said the deceased volunteered at a gardening initiative run by the forum.

“She sometimes brought her beautiful children,” she added.

Staff at the community garden found Sohrabi to be “incredibly committed to her children”, she said.

“I know that her aim in life was supporting her beautiful children, and I think that’s what came across alongside her warmth and motherly love.”

Sohrabi worked at a Co Galway hotel, which declined to comment when contacted.

PK Joyce, manager of the Waterloo House, the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centre where she lived with her children, described the deceased as a “great woman” who was well liked around the area.

He said this sentiment was shared by the other residents of the property. The company that owns Waterloo House declined to comment.

Sohrabi’s children attend the local Scoil Mhuire primary school. In a statement on Thursday, the school said it was “an incredibly sad and difficult time”.

“We have become aware of the sudden and tragic passing of a member of our school family. Our hearts go out to her children, her family and all those who loved her,” it said.

Owners of local businesses told The Irish Times there was shock in the community at what happened and the circumstances surrounding Sohrabi’s death.

“After everything her children went through even coming to Ireland, just think what they are going through now,” said one local who did not wish to be named.

Women’s Aid chief executive Sarah Benson said: “We are thinking today of Masuma Sohrabi, and her loved ones, colleagues and community, particularly her two young children.”

A vigil in her memory was to be held at Clifden Square on Friday evening.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter