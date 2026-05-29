What will €795,000 buy in Greece, Sicily, France, Portugal and Co Galway?

Galway: Inverin

An Chathair in Inverin on Galway’s coast was built in 2005 to make the most of the views of the bay, the Aran islands and the Burren. Set on an acre with a floor area of 329sq m (3,541sq ft), the ground floor has a kitchen, utility room, diningroom, four bedrooms (three en suite) and a bathroom. Upstairs is an impressive living space with the stunning view that comes with a built-in bar, kitchenette and surround-sound system. A walkway leads over to two more en suite bedrooms on the other side of the house. The house has an A3 energy rating and a garage building that has been subdivided to include a one-bedroom apartment.

Price €795,000

Agent O’Donnellan & Joyce

Greece: Lefkada

Greece: Lefkada

This hillside villa above Sivota Bay in Lefkada has it all including sea views, private pool, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, air conditioning and separate outdoor terraces. With a floor area of 138sq m (1,490sq ft) there is a kitchen and dining area on the lower floor. Upstairs is a split-level livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Up again are two bedrooms with balconies, and the top floor has a bathroom. There is an identical villa next door and Sivota village is a short walk away.

Price €795,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk

Sicily: Messina

Sicily: Messina

It may look like an old Sicilian farmhouse, but this property was built in 2009 using traditional methods that include walls up to 50cm thick providing exceptional natural insulation and earthquake resistance. Inside is an open-plan living space with kitchen, dining and livingrooms all connected. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a terrace on the first floor, and a spiral staircase up to the attic with a roof terrace. The plot, at the foot of Nebrodi Natural Park, has 170 olive trees and views across the Tyrrhenian Sea to the Aeolian islands.

Price €795,000

Agent property-in-sicily.estate

France: Sarlat-la-Canéda

France: Sarlat-la-Canéda

This old villa in the heart of Sarlat-la-Canéda in the Dordogne region could be an interesting option if an extended family was looking to invest. It is fully renovated and beautifully restored and now has three self-contained apartments across four floors with a lift to each floor. Each unit has a kitchen and diningroom, and two have two bedrooms while the one-bedroom apartment comes with a cellar. There is a second building to the back with four garages, a workshop and a studio apartment. The site is elevated with well-kept gardens and separate seating areas.

Price €795,000

Agent beauxvillages.com

Portugal: Caldas de Rainha

Portugal: Caldas de Rainha

This modern villa is located about an hour from Lisbon in the quiet village of Gaeiras. Set out over 274sq m (2,949sq ft) the rooms inside include five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large open livingroom, kitchen and garage. It has been built to be energy efficient with a heat pump, solar panels and mechanical ventilation. The grounds around the property have a sloping lawn to the front, a paved patio, long gravelled driveway and a sun terrace. The area is quiet but the towns of Óbidos and Caldas da Rainha are just two minutes away.

Price €795,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk