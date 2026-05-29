Flutter’s New York move an excuse to boost executive pay, says shareholder

US president Donald Trump's election win in 2024 boosted the popularity of prediction markets, which have hit businesses run by Irish betting giant, Flutter Entertainment. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment’s move to the New York Stock Exchange looks like an excuse to treble executives’ pay, a shareholder told the company at its annual general meeting on Friday.

The betting giant, owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and US business, FanDuel, held its key shareholder meeting at its Clonskeagh, Dublin HQ on Friday, where chief executive, Peter Jackson, gave a brief presentation online from New York.

Shortly before the meeting closed, shareholder Colm Whooley, told chairman John Bryant that he was “disappointed” that the company gave no presentation on its results, despite a tough year for investors.

Flutter’s share price came under pressure from mid way through last year as so-called “prediction markets” began eating into its business.

The group’s move to New York two years ago “seems like an excuse to treble the remuneration of the executives”, Whooley said.

“Salaries of $20 million (€17 million) do not make any sense to me,” he declared. The investor added that he did not accept the justification that this level of reward motivated executives.

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Flutter paid chief executive, Peter Jackson, $19.7 million last year. Close to $16 million of the total was in shares.

The group paid him $22 million in 2024, the bulk of which was also company stock.

Bryant responded that Jackson’s pay was appropriate given the size, scale and magnitude of the company, and was not out of line with similar-sized businesses listed in the US.

He pointed out that the chief executive’s pay mostly consisted of company shares, the actual value of his salary was not necessarily the same as the figure published in annual reports and stock market filings.

Prediction markets allow clients to bet on one or other of two outcomes. A series of big bets on Donald Trump winning the 2024 US presidential election thrust them into the spotlight, boosting their popularity.

They offer bets on everything from whether it will rain in the next hour to the second coming (which is 24/1), but customers mostly use them to wager on football and other sports.

Flutter’s US business FanDuel has launched its own prediction market. The group’s shares were trading around $98 in New York at 5pm Irish time on Friday.