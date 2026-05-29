Ireland

John McGuirk resigns from Gript amid deepening acrimony with former colleague

Editor, suspended since late February, submitted letter of resignation on Thursday 

Former Gript editor John McGuirk has resigned from the website. Photograph: Collins
Former Gript editor John McGuirk has resigned from the website. Photograph: Collins
Mark Tighe
Fri May 29 2026 - 00:172 MIN READ

Gript editor John McGuirk has quit the conservative news website with a resignation letter that criticised its co-owner and accused her of making him the “fall guy” for controversial editorial decisions.

McGuirk has been suspended since late March. Gript sources say he faced allegations of a conflict of interest, the leaking of company financial information and a governance issue. He denies the allegations.

In his letter of resignation sent on Thursday to Niamh Uí Bhriain, Gript’s assistant editor and 50 per cent shareholder, McGuirk accused her of making him the “fall guy” while she “called the shots” in private.

The letter criticises Uí Bhriain, a former anti-abortion general election candidate and a director of the Pro-Life Institute, for ignoring his editorial advice on a number of Gript’s controversial stories.

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“I have decided to resign because life is too short to continue to tolerate a situation where I have been placed on leave of absence for nine weeks,” the letter states. “In that time, there has been no progress or sign of progress, and I have heard not a single word from you in that time.”

During his suspension, McGuirk alleged that Gript published articles that reflected poorly on him as editor and, in his view, breached Gript’s obligations under the Press Council code.

The Irish Times asked Uí Bhriain to comment on a series of allegations made in McGuirk’s letter. She asked for time to consult her solicitor “regarding defamation and other matters”.

Gript released a statement late on Thursday night making counter-allegations against McGuirk, which he has denied.

Referring to a public statement that Gript made denying that editorial differences were behind his suspension, McGuirk said that was untrue.

“I have persistently raised issues with you about both the content of the site and your attempts to use me as a ‘fall guy’ for content that you insist, over my objections, be published,” he said.

By example, McGuirk said he had objected to a report on DCU’s sexual education modules for teachers. The Press Council later found the report breached codes of journalistic practice. Gript is challenging that finding in the High Court.

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Mark Tighe

Mark Tighe

Mark Tighe is Senior Investigative Reporter at The Irish Times