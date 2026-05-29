Constitution River has wide draw to overcome in Sunday’s French Derby at Chantilly

Constitution River will be obliged to overcome a wide draw in stall 15 if he is to land the French Derby. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Constitution River might have to be as exceptional as his reputation suggests if he’s to overcome a perilously wide draw in Sunday’s French Derby at Chantilly.

Aidan O’Brien’s logic in sending Constitution to the Qatar Prix Du Jockey Club rather than wait for next Saturday’s Epsom Derby has underlined the €1.5 million feature’s status as a stallion-making classic. But it also left him dependent on the fate of the draw.

Not since New Bay 11 years ago has a French Derby winner emerged from a double-digit draw. Constitution River is in stall 15 of 16, a big negative due to the turning nature of Chantilly’s mile-and-a-quarter circuit.

In 2008, Dermot Weld’s Famous Name failed to overcome a wide passage by just a head when breaking from box 17 of 17. O’Brien won last year’s Jockey Club with Camille Pissarro, who broke from stall one on the rail. His 2021 winner St Mark’s Basilica, came from two.

A similar draw would make Constitution River something of a classic hotpot, given how impressively he scored in Chester’s Dee Stakes earlier this month. Visually, he was spectacular, but every metric regarding time and subsequent form boosts backed up those first impressions.

Among O’Brien’s classic colts, it has prompted the most stardust to sprinkle so far this season on the son of Wootton Bassett. Gstaad is a Guineas winner while Benvenuto Cellini tops next week’s Epsom betting. But Constitution River appears to excite the Ballydoyle camp most.

Constitution River will be manoeuvred to prevent the colt from getting hung on the outside of a big field. Photograph: Inpho

The French Derby looked a natural fit in terms of staying at an extended 10 furlongs and it all seemed to be going to plan until post positions emerged.

“Chantilly is a very tactical track. I don’t know whether any other Jockey Club winners have come from such a wide draw. But that’s how it is. Had he been drawn low, he might have found himself boxed in.

“It will probably be a little more difficult, perhaps, tactically for Ryan [Moore]. When the stalls open, he will no doubt have to make a lot of quick decisions about what he’s going to do,” O’Brien said.

Those stalls are due to pen at 3.30 Irish time in a race live on Sky Sports Racing, and the old adage about not winning a race at the start but sometimes losing it there could apply in spades.

Moore’s options are likely to boil down to going forward quickly or sitting in at the back and trusting to luck in making his way through the field. Chantilly’s status as one of the world’s most beautiful racecourses is justified, but getting hung on the outside of a big field is an uncomfortable vantage point.

Such are the small margins at classic level that Constitution River’s chance would be significantly helped if he’d even got the boxes his two stable companions are in.

Chantilly racecourse is one of the most eye-catching in France. Photograph: Getty Images

Wayne Lordan’s mount Montreal is in eight while Christophe Soumillon teams up with last year’s Futurity winner Hawk Mountain, who’s in 11. The latter has even won over the course this season and will sport a visor to help his concentration. The fact that Moore was always going to ride Constitution River here only emphasises the Ballydoyle pecking order, though.

Even Donnacha O’Brien’s A Boy Named Susie, owned and bred by the trainer’s sister, Ana, didn’t fare well in the draw in 13, although former French champion jockey Maxime Guyon knows the lie of the Chantilly land better than most.

The supplemented Oxagon will try to score for Oisín Murphy and the Gosden team, and has a helpful stall three. The other English hope, Hankelow, is on the rail.

Perhaps the other most intriguing contender, though, is Daryzan. The brother of Arc hero Daryz has just a single start under his belt in a maiden at Saint-Cloud. But his trainer, Francis Graffard, has had no hesitation in pitching him into the top level.

“It is a bold gamble because it is never easy to take on this kind of competition with very little experience,” said Graffard. “He behaved very well at Saint-Cloud on his debut. And since the race, mentally, he has really taken a big step forward.”

A cosmopolitan contest also includes a German runner in Gostam, ridden by Billy Loughnane. Komorebi, runner-up in the French Guineas, is Godolphin’s big hope. But Constitution River’s passage through the race is likely to attract most attention. The stats suggest that if he’s to become just the fifth Irish-trained winner of the race, he’ll have earned it.

Maxime Guyon’s services have also been snapped up by Joseph O’Brien for Green Sense in the following Group Two Prix de Sandringham off at 4.15.

There will be more Irish classic interest in Düsseldorf on Sunday when Michael O’Callaghan’s Sky Watch lines up in the German 1000 Guineas. Fifth to Kensington Lane in the Athasi Stakes, the filly will be ridden by Jamie Powell.