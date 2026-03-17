What will €525,000 buy by the coast in Curracloe or close to tech hub in Ringsend?

9 Sea Vista, Ballaghablake, Curracloe, Co Wexford

€525,000, Kehoe and Associates

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached bungalow sits on an elevated site surrounded by a beautiful landscape in the Kame and Kettle Lake area of Curracloe. Set amid rolling hills, the home is a short drive to the sandy beach of Raven Point and the Raven nature reserve, as well as Curracloe beach and village. Built in 2004, the property extends to 160sq m (1,722sq ft) and features a bright open-plan living space and a big garden with sea views. Ber B2

Plus: Surrounded by natural beauty

Surrounded by natural beauty Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

6 Gordon Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

€525,000, Russell Estate Agents

Two-bed cottage in Ringsend

This two-bedroom terraced cottage is located a short walk from some of the capital’s tech and business hubs, including Grand Canal Dock, Ballsbridge and the IFSC, while it’s about a 30-minute walk from the city centre. Laid out over a single storey, measuring 60sq m (646sq ft), the handsome redbrick home offers a fresh, blank canvas of white walls and wooden floors throughout. On-street disc parking is available. Ber C3