Business

Ailesbury Road home is most expensive sale in Dublin this year

Seven bedroom home sold for close to €6m

The home on Ailesbury Road is the most expensive single house sale in the State so far this year. Photograph: Fran Veale
The home on Ailesbury Road is the most expensive single house sale in the State so far this year. Photograph: Fran Veale
Gordon Deegan
Thu Mar 26 2026 - 18:072 MIN READ

A house in Dublin 4 has sold for €5.75 million, making it the highest price secured for a home in the capital this year, new figures from the Residential Property Price Register show.

High profile consultant doctor, Dr Hugh O’Connor and his wife Fiona Healy put 61 Ailesbury Road on the market for €6.95 million last summer.

The couple operate The Hoc medical clinic which specialises in women’s health.

The semi-detached home went sale agreed before Christmas. It was marketed by Sotheby’s International who described it as “a distinguished residence on one of Dublin’s most prestigious and sought-after addresses”.

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The seven bedroom, seven bath Edwardian family residence, extending to 5,468sq ft, has been remodelled and extended. It includes a basement gym along with a large south facing garden and tennis court.

The sale is the most expensive single house sale in the capital to date this year, according to the Residential Property Price Register.

The sale price falls short of the €6.95 million asking price.

The Hoc Clinic Ltd was incorporated in October 2022 where Dr O’Connor is a director and Ms Healy is company secretary, but the firm has yet to file accounts

Its website The Hoc clinic was “founded by consultant Dr. Hugh O’ Connor, an award winning gynaecologist and obstetrician, with over 30 years experience and his wife Fiona Healy,” according to its website.

The website points out that The Hoc’s “non-invasive and highly effective treatments targeting skin, body, hormone, vaginal and sexual wellness promote optimal female health at any lifestage”.

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Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
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