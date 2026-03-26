Irish drone delivery company Manna reported to land $50m funding round

Irish drone delivery company Manna is reported to have landed tens of millions in funding as demand for its services soars.

The group, which is led by Bobby Healy, is close to announcing a $50 million (€43.4 million) fundraising round, which is said to include a commitment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF).

Investor sources told Sky News the round, which also features funding from Ark Invest, the OpenAI and Tesla-backer run by Cathie Wood, was expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Schooner Capital, a Boston-based fund, is also understood to have invested, while Coca-Cola HBC, strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, is said to have injected additional funding.

Manna Air Delivery has made over 250,000 flights since its inception, with operations in Ireland, Finland and the US state of Texas. The company delivers food, clothing, books and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals. It counts Uber, Deliveroo, and Just Eat among its partners.

One investor said the successful conclusion of the fundraising could herald a further, larger capital injection process.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment, while ISIF did not respond to a request for comment.

Manna has completed more than 250,000 drone deliveries across Europe, and 60,000 from its hub in Dublin 15.

It has been eyeing international expansion in recent months, testing its drones in countries such as Finland. The company has also sought to expand to new sites in Ireland, including Tallaght and Dundrum. However, it has encountered some opposition locally.

Supporters of the technology believe drones could potentially ease congestion, cut emissions and provide safer delivery infrastructure.

Manna recently teamed up with the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin to test the possibility of making urgent medical deliveries by drone, eliminating traffic delays for the city centre hospital.

A flight simulation between the Rotunda and Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown showcased the potential benefits of safely transporting medical supplies, blood and pathology samples between hospitals and laboratories, improving patient care and reducing delays.