Remodelled Irishtown home with retractable awning over rear terrace

Address : 172 Oliver Plunkett Avenue, Irishtown, Dublin 4 Price : €595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that make us the happiest. This is definitely the case for the owner of 172 Oliver Plunkett Avenue in Irishtown, who recalls the huge job of gutting the house from top to bottom, adding a double extension and bringing up the energy rating, but says it is the awning over the garden that brings the most joy.

“We got an electric awning custom-made to cover the whole width and length of the garden. It gives us a bit of extra space, and we can use the garden when it’s raining. It’s just the small things like getting your clothes dry when it’s wet out, and there’s something calming about the sound of the rain falling on the awning when you’re outside having a cup of coffee. It’s brilliant.”

When they bought number 172 in 2019, they reworked and upgraded the entire layout with the help of an architect. One of the main challenges was a lack of natural light, which is a common issue in houses of this vintage. The solution was to introduce glass wherever possible. The bathroom roof was glazed, a ceiling window was added over the kitchen, and skylights were installed in one of the bedrooms and on the landing, allowing daylight to filter in to what is described as an ‘unofficial’ bedroom.

The house now has a floor area of 69sq m (743sq ft) and a C2 energy rating and is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €595,000.

Livingroom, with fireplace and newly lined chimney

The fully fitted kitchen is at the rear of the house and has doors opening into the rear yard

One of two bedrooms

The bathroom has a glazed roof to maximise natural light

When you come in through the front door, a set of double doors (with glass inserts) opens into the livingroom. This room has been fitted with units around the fireplace and the fire itself is as good as new, with new lining the whole way up the chimney.

The kitchen is at the back of the house and is fully fitted with wall and floor units, a quartz worktop and small breakfast bar. Double doors open out to the garden, with the retractable awning allowing it to become an extension of the kitchen even on a rainy day.

Back yard, with awning retracted

The electric awning allows for the use of the space even on a wet day

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a study which is currently in use as a third bedroom. The attic has been floored and insulated and a Stira installed for easy access.

The house is within walking distance of Grand Canal Dock, the Aviva Stadium and Sandymount. It is about a 40-minute walk or 15-minute bus ride from the city centre. A car is by no means a necessity in this part of Dublin 4, with the nearest bus stop just 20m away and Lansdowne Road Dart station a 10-minute walk away.