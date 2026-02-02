Modernised cottage overlooking the Liffey in Ringsend

Address : 2 Pigeon House Road, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Pigeon House Road takes its name not from any association with birds, but from a man whose surname became firmly attached to this stretch of Dublin city’s coast. During the construction of the Great South Wall in Dublin 4 in the mid-18th century, a caretaker’s lodge was built to provide shelter and respite for labourers working on the project. John Pidgeon was put in charge of the house in 1761 and he set up a kitchen there and fed the local labourers. Word spread quickly, and soon his eatery became a popular restaurant and then a hotel.

It didn’t last, however, as the house was commissioned by the British in 1798 after the failed rebellion. But the name lived on and the road running along the peninsula has been known as Pigeon House Road since.

Number 2 Pigeon House Road sits at the beginning of the distinctive row of cottages in Ringsend facing the river Liffey. It underwent a full renovation in 2019 by previous owners under the guidance of architect Tadhg Casey. This involved creating an open-plan living space on the ground floor and adding two bedrooms and a bathroom on a newly created first floor.

It is a fine example of what can be done on a small footprint and could be a good alternative for any buyers looking for an apartment in the Dublin 4 area. It now has a floor area of 72 sq m (775 sq ft) and has an asking price of €550,000, selling through Sherry Fitzgerald.

The current owners bought the house in 2020 and did some redecorating during the pandemic. Herringbone timber floors were laid throughout the ground floor, adding texture and continuity to the main living area. The walls were painted white to enhance the sense of light and space.

In the kitchen the existing units were refreshed with the floor units painted navy to introduce contrast, while the wall units were finished in cream so that they recede visually against the light walls. The result is a kitchen that feels integrated into the open-plan space rather than dominating it.

The front door opens into a small hallway, with a door leading into the main living area. Although this is a single open-plan room, the layout clearly defines different zones. The kitchen is positioned to the rear, with space for dining to one side and a living area arranged to the front. A door leads out to a small, south-facing outdoor courtyard, used by the owners for a morning coffee on bright days.

An exposed brick wall at the end of the staircase provides a focal point within the room and helps to break up the open space with a compact bar area under the stairs.

Upstairs, the accommodation is compact but well laid out. There is one double bedroom and one single bedroom. The smaller room would function well as a home office. The bathroom is fully tiled and fitted with a shower and heated towel rail.

The owners say that at weekends they rarely use their car, citing the range of cafes and restaurants nearby for lunch and brunch. The location will likely appeal to professionals working in the “Silicon Docks” at Grand Canal, which is within walking distance. Sandymount village is about 25 minutes on foot, while a walk into the city via Pearse Street takes about 35 minutes.

While the owners are keen to remain in Dublin 4, they feel the time has come to move on from Pigeon House Road as they look for more space to accommodate their young family.