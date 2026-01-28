Renovated Victorian on Donnybrook’s Mount Eden Road

Address : 8 Mount Eden Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €2,675,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

The four-bedroom house at 8 Mount Eden Road, which sits off Donnybrook’s Morehampton Road, was an executor sale when its current owners bought it in 2017. They renovated the 255sq m (2,745sq ft) Victorian semidetached dwelling under the guidance of Studio M architects, and are now placing a contemporary, turnkey home on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.675 million.

Renovations included new floors, windows, an extension to the side and the back of the house and a revamp of the first floor resulting in a stunning principal bedroom suite. The Ber rating is now B3.

Entering the grounds, the front garden is railed and well planted with a mature olive tree, the porch is tiled, and stained-glass panels flank the sage-green front door.

Inside, the owners kept as many original features as possible, including ceiling roses, coving and, in the entrance hallway, a handsome arch and pilasters.

No expense has been spared on cabinetry and there is streamlined storage in the hall, off which is and a guest WC with moody dark tiles with gold accents.

[ Stylishly upgraded 1930s home in sought-after Sandymount for €1.35mOpens in new window ]

Interconnecting reception rooms benefit from a deep bay window; the house is on a west-east axis so the lovely drawingroom gets the evening sun. Papered in a dusky rose linen wallpaper, both reception rooms and the hall have sleek oak herringbone flooring. Reclaimed marble fireplaces in both rooms sit on top of cast iron insets, and a pocket door separates these fine reception rooms.

Double Crittall doors lead to a large kitchen/living/dining area at the rear of the house, lit by a pair of skylights. This space, with its polished concrete floor, is warmed by an exposed redbrick wall that runs the length of the room, with ample capacity for a dining area and living area overlooking the back garden.

Hallway

Drawingroom

Family room

Dining area

Living area

Kitchen by Noel Dempsey

Kitchen living dining area

Principal bedroom

Family bathroom

Back garden

The kitchen, designed by Noel Dempsey, features black oak units extending to the ceiling, and white quartz countertops. A long island has paler, ash units, a sink with a Quooker tap, integrated dishwasher and a wine fridge.

As well as double doors that open on to the garden, there’s a deep window with a comfortable seat at the end of the kitchen. The garden is maintenance free with faux grass. It faces east so gets great sun during the day and has vehicular access to Woods Way, a lane that returns to Morehampton Road.

[ Carrickmines five-bed with contemporary interiors and energy efficiency for €1.65mOpens in new window ]

One of the smartest design touches is a long utility room built on to the side of the house with an array of storage.

On the return to the first floor is a bedroom overlooking the back garden and a bright, light-filled family bathroom. The principal bedroom spans the width of the first floor. It features a deep bay window, an original fireplace and a bank of grey wardrobes with subtly bevelled doors. Steps lead down to a mirrored dressing area which leads on to an en suite, lit by a roof light.

There’s another large bedroom on this floor and on the final return is a self-contained suite: a double bedroom with under-eaves storage and an en suite.

As well as being in the heart of Donnybrook, with shops and the verdant stretch of Herbert Park across Morehampton Road, Mount Eden Road is home to St Mary’s National School, while Sandford National School is around the corner and Muckross Park is visible from the house.