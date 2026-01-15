Carrickmines five-bed with contemporary interiors and energy efficiency for €1.65m

Address : 15 Brennanstown Wood, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €1,650,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects, with a focus on integrating contemporary housing into the mature, green surroundings, Brennanstown Wood was officially completed in 2025 – despite early planning for the scheme dating back to 2015.

Consisting of 127 units in total, including 43 houses, a creche and 84 apartments (arranged as a series of linear pavilions), one of the development’s features is its direct pedestrian access to the 110-acre Cabinteely Park.

This, coupled with the location linking the villages of Foxrock and Cabinteely – one of south Dublin’s most prestigious corridors – with elite sporting facilities such as Carrickmines Lawn Tennis Club and Foxrock Golf Club on the doorstep, the location of the development is also served by a number of schools including Loreto College Foxrock, St Brigid’s National School, Clonkeen College, Cabinteely Community School, and and Blackrock College.

Energy efficiency was also a factor at this development, and the latest listing from Sherry FitzGerald is an A2 rated five-bedroom 220sq m (2,368sq ft) house at number 15 Brennanstown Wood.

It is the largest house style in the development within the exclusive enclave of suburban homes. The current owners were among the first buyers in the development and chose number 15 for its desirable southwest-facing garden. They also decided not to proceed with the standard development interiors, instead opting to put their own stamp on the place, including lots of storage and wide-plank engineered wood flooring.

It appears on the Property Price Register as having been sold for the first time in 2022 for the sum of €1,101,322, a price which includes VAT as the property was a new build. Since then, the family have invested considerable sums to tailor their home to their needs and taste.

Inside this double-fronted home, a family room – with on-trend herringbone flooring – lies to right, where a dark palette, embellished by panelling, creates an intimate cosy spot for watching films.

Opposite, a generously proportioned drawingroom – and superb place for entertaining – is bathed in light thanks its dual aspect. Its slick walnut flooring continues into the hub of this new-generation home, which is a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/family room that occupies the entire rear of the property.

Extending to almost 50sq m, this space is bathed in light thanks to the southwesterly orientation of the garden – which is accessible through French doors – creating a seamless divide between exteriors and inside.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two of which are en suite, alongside a well-appointed family bathroom. The smallest of these rooms (a single) is currently used as a home office, while the principal bedroom suite – measuring just under 30sq m – is a clutter free space as it enjoys a large dressing area with a modesty wall. Herringbone-effect tiling in the bathroom adds to the overall impression of attention to detail having gone into the design of this smart suburban home.

Outside, cobble-lock paving provides parking for about three cars at the front, while to the rear one of the real bonuses is the aspect. Professionally landscaped with pleached holly trees providing privacy from the property to the rear, an Indian sandstone patio encircles a small lawn flanked by specimen plants such as Japanese aralia and silver wattle. Perfect for entertaining as it gets southern light all day, the fact that the garden has 12 external lights mean it’s a super spot at night too.

The property’s A2 energy rating is thanks to underfloor heating, triple-glazed windows and high levels of insulation, along with a mechanical heat recovery system which extracts 90 per cent of heat from exhaust air to heat the incoming fresh air. Future proofing is further ensured by an EV charger to the front of this home which offers a super balance between contemporary comforts and energy efficiency.

Number 15 Brennanstown Wood is available through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.65 million.