Evan Ferguson can come back stronger, says Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler

Evan Ferguson can have a bright future at Brighton after injury cut short his loan spell in Italy, head coach Fabian Hurzeler has said.

The Republic of Ireland international has spent the season with Roma but will miss the remainder of the campaign after undergoing ankle surgery.

Hurzeler has suggested the forward would be welcome back at Brighton next year.

“Every player who has a contract has a future. We all know what Evan is capable of doing,” he said ahead of his side’s trip to Sunderland.

“He proved it so many times playing for this club. He had some really good games for Roma, he scored some goals ... we’re all happy when he is coming back because he can have a big impact on our game.”

On the premature end to the 21-year-old’s time in Italy, Hurzeler said: “It’s not great for him, it’s bad for everyone. But 100 per cent, he will come back stronger.

“We’ll give him the support he needs. I’m sure he has the mindset that wants to come back stronger and hopefully it doesn’t take that long.”