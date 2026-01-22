Stylishly upgraded 1930s home in sought-after Sandymount for €1.35m

Address : 64 St Alban’s Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

“When I tell audiences I moved to Sandymount, everyone goes, ‘Oooh.’” So said actor and comedian Rosie O’Donnell in an interview with The Irish Times last summer, after her move to the Dublin 4 village following her departure from the US after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Many residents of the seaside suburb seem just as impressed with Sandymount as O’Donnell’s audience, and the owners of 64 St Alban’s Park are no exception. After moving back to Dublin from London in 2018, they rented in the area on the recommendation of a friend and have not looked back since. They bought number 64 in April 2019 and say they feel fortunate to live in such a “beautiful community”.

St Alban’s Park is a gently curved road lined with bay-windowed 1930s houses, linking Strand Road at one end with Sydney Parade at the other. Number 64 has a floor area of 145sq m (1,560sq ft) and is on the market with Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.35 million.

The house has been upgraded in recent years, with the owners installing new windows and shutters and updating the bathrooms. A gravelled driveway to the front is intersected by a stone path to the front door, with a second path leading to the side gate.

Inside, a freshly painted hallway features a black-and-white tiled floor and built-in storage beneath the stairs. To the left is the livingroom, with a feature fireplace, hardwood flooring and ceiling coving. Pocket doors open into the diningroom, which in turn leads to a conservatory with doors opening to the garden.

The kitchen is located to the rear and is fully fitted with floor and wall units. A small extension, added by previous owners, accommodates a utility room and provides access to the southeast-facing garden. Also on the ground floor is a newly renovated shower room and a garage, accessed from the front garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The principal bedroom is to the front and features a shuttered bay window. The second bedroom has an attractive arched detail where the dormer window, a distinctive feature of the houses on the road, projects outward.

The house, which had a D Ber, is rich in character, with original internal doors complete with shoulder-height knobs, picture rails in active use displaying the owners’ art collection, wooden floors and stained glass in the front door.

St Alban’s Park is popular with families and the owners cite the location as one of their favourite aspects of living here, with schools, the beach and the village all within easy walking or cycling distance. It comes as no surprise that they plan to remain in Sandymount, with their next home not far from this one.

Local schools include Scoil Mhuire, Star of the Sea, Sandymount Park and St Michael’s. The well-kept village is home to a range of cafes and restaurants, and locals can be found catching up on the green, beside the busts of WB Yeats and Seamus Heaney.