Modern A-rated three-bed with sleek interiors in Lucan for €785,000

Back in 2022, the then owners of 91 Esker Park, Lucan, made use of the generous side garden to build a detached, A-rated three-bedroom house. Number 91A is now the final house on the road, with only green space and mature trees beyond, giving it a sense of privacy that is often lacking in housing developments in the city.

The property incorporates a wide range of features, from a full attic conversion to a steam room, sauna and outdoor kitchen. The interiors, with extensive lighting and custom-built furnishings, remain in near-new condition, with little sign of daily family life beyond the occasional toy perched on a shelf.

Immediately the entrance hall sets an expectation for what lies ahead in terms of material and features. It is both wide and tall, with a vaulted ceiling over the porch area and the first taste of oak in the form of slim slats around the wall and ceiling. These beams are mirrored in the oak panelling that lines the hall walls, which also conceals a substantial amount of storage. The result is a space that is practical for families without drawing attention to its functional and less glamorous aspects.

To the left of the hall is a sittingroom intended for more informal use. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while a recessed ceiling with integrated LED lighting allows the atmosphere of the room to be adjusted depending on how it is used.

The main living space occupies the full width of the rear of the house and is arranged in an open-plan format incorporating kitchen, dining and living areas. Oak finishes are combined with bespoke units painted in Farrow and Ball’s Mole’s Breath, and a large island that provides a visual division between the kitchen and the living spaces. Above the dining and living areas, the ceiling rises to an apex with rooflights bringing additional daylight into the space and strip lighting for when the sun goes down.

A utility room and guest WC are concealed behind panelled walls to one side of the open-plan room.

The back garden reflects the owners’ professional involvement in the design and construction of outdoor buildings. A substantial garden room with a full glass front that can slide all the way back is fitted with an outdoor kitchen and a dining table and chairs. The fitted appliances, however, which were personalised gifts, will be removed before the sale.

Beside this is a second wooden building which houses a sauna, with a cold shower on a decked area between the two structures.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms at the front of the house. The principal bedroom spans the width of the house at the back and is divided in two, with a large walk-in wardrobe on one side and sleeping area on the other. The sleek en suite is tiled in porcelain, with two sinks and a walk-in shower unit that doubles up as a steam room.

A second staircase leads from the first floor to the converted attic. At the top is a small landing with additional storage, and beyond this a double bedroom with its own en suite. Sliding wardrobes provide access to storage within the eaves.

The house is the perfect mix of high-performance fundamentals like mechanical ventilation, underfloor heating, a water filtration system, triple-glazed windows and air-to-water heat pump, and then the indulgences like the outdoor spa, plush dressingroom and a kitchen both inside and out.

Number 91A Esker Park is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €785,000.