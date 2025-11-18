What will €325,000 buy in Co Westmeath and Dublin 2?

109 The Sycamore, Winter Garden, Pearse Street, Dublin 2

€325,000, Ray Cooke

This one-bedroom apartment comes to the market in turnkey condition on the south side of Dublin city centre. Extending to 47sq m (506sq ft), the ground-floor unit has a compact living/dining space with built-in shelves and a window overlooking the communal courtyard, off which is the kitchen.

The bedroom also overlooks the courtyard and there is a modern bathroom off the hallway. There is a patch to the front of the house where you can sit in the roofed courtyard, no matter the weather. Ber D1

Plus: Walking distance from all city amenities

Walking distance from all city amenities Minus: Patio space is overlooked by neighbours

Woodside, Rickardstown, Collinstown, Co Westmeath

€320,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt

This well-maintained bungalow comes to the market on about half an acre surrounded by countryside views. The detached home is a seven-minute drive from Collinstown village and 20 minutes from Mullingar for shopping and socialising.

With four bedrooms, the property has two separate living spaces and a dining area looking out over the fields. Ber C2

Plus: Well-maintained home in peaceful setting

Well-maintained home in peaceful setting Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

