Subscriber OnlyResidential

What will €325,000 buy in Co Westmeath and Dublin 2?

Two homes, one price: An apartment on Pearse Street or a bungalow 20 minutes from Mullingar

Pearse Street apartment
Pearse Street apartment
Jessica Doyle
Tue Nov 18 2025 - 05:001 MIN READ
109 The Sycamore, Winter Garden, Pearse Street, Dublin 2
€325,000, Ray Cooke

This one-bedroom apartment comes to the market in turnkey condition on the south side of Dublin city centre. Extending to 47sq m (506sq ft), the ground-floor unit has a compact living/dining space with built-in shelves and a window overlooking the communal courtyard, off which is the kitchen.

The bedroom also overlooks the courtyard and there is a modern bathroom off the hallway. There is a patch to the front of the house where you can sit in the roofed courtyard, no matter the weather. Ber D1

  • Plus: Walking distance from all city amenities
  • Minus: Patio space is overlooked by neighbours
Woodside, Rickardstown, Collinstown, Co Westmeath
€320,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt

This well-maintained bungalow comes to the market on about half an acre surrounded by countryside views. The detached home is a seven-minute drive from Collinstown village and 20 minutes from Mullingar for shopping and socialising.

With four bedrooms, the property has two separate living spaces and a dining area looking out over the fields. Ber C2

  • Plus: Well-maintained home in peaceful setting
  • Minus: It’s a drive to the shops

Freshly fitted out two-bed cottage in Ranelagh for €775,000 ]

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions