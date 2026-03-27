Developer wins planning extension for south Dublin site

The plans involve seven blocks with one ‘landmark’ building 22 storeys high. Photograph: iStock

A developer has been given permission to proceed with a 481 home apartment development in Carrickmines in south Dublin.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has granted a four year planning extension to Aidan Gallagher’s Bowbeck DAC to allow the firm commence construction on the project for Golf Lane in Dublin 18.

The developer had previously paid €3.22 million in ‘exceptional planning costs’ in settling High Court judicial review proceedings taken by local residents over the plans.

The plans involve seven blocks with one ‘landmark’ building 22 storeys high.

The original planning permission was due to expire next month. Now the council has extended that to August 21st 2030. Bowbeck DAC has confirmed that it is aiming to complete works by May 2028 and before May 2030 at the latest, the council said.

In July 2022, Bowbeck DAC entered a confidential High Court settlement with local residents opposed to the scheme that cost the company €3.22m.

In a cover letter lodged with the council concerning the extension application, Gallagher explained why construction did not start on the permitted scheme.

Gallagher said that increased interest rates and a much more increased development cost brought about by unprecedented construction inflation in 2023/24 made the development subsequently unviable “and therefore we were not able to obtain development finance, both in the local Irish market and internationally”.

Gallagher told the council that “the recent measures introduced by Government, in coordination with local authorities under the Housing For All initiative, have allowed us to re-evaluate the project in recent months.

He said that “we are now actively engaged with large-scale developers and funders in order to deliver the permitted development in a timely manner”.

Gallagher stated that “should the local authority grant a three year extension, we confirm that we will be in a position to commence works on site in Summer 2026 with completion of the development by the end of 2028.”