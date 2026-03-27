Connacht keen to keep distance from Ospreys with victory in Saturday’s meeting

Jac Morgan will captain the Ospreys for Saturday's meeting with Connacht at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Cesare Purini/Inpho

URC: Connacht v Ospreys, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 2.15pm – Live on TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Connacht will be seeking to consolidate their current URC winning run when they host Ospreys at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It is a key fixture for Stuart Lancaster’s side ahead of a tough run-in that includes two upcoming fixtures in South Africa.

Still out of the top eight on points difference with the Bulls, Saturday’s opponents are also closing in and Connacht need to deliver again.

Three successive wins have ensured they still have a chance to make the playoffs, but Ospreys are right behind them in 10th place, six points adrift, and with a game in hand.

Connacht’s recent form provides positivity, but there is little room for losses with the South African tour and fixtures against Munster and Edinburgh to finish.

Ospreys will make life difficult, although they are missing backrow forward Ross Moriarty after he handed a three-match ban for the red card he received against Benetton last weekend.

However, they boast both up-and-coming and seasoned internationals, including Welsh captain Jac Morgan, who is fully recovered from a shoulder injury. He joins rising talent Morgan Morse and James Ratti in a strong backrow, while Welsh outhalf Dan Edwards is another to return from the national camp, partnering Luke Davies at halfback.

Head coach Lancaster admits a victory over Ospreys is not a given in what is a “hugely important game for league positions”.

“Every game I have been involved in against Ospreys has been tough and this will be no exception,” said Lancaster. “Ospreys are such a tough team to beat, and we know from the Challenge Cup game. We had an early lead, 19-0, and obviously they ended up winning the game.

“They’ve got internationals walking back into the building who are very confident on the back of the Six Nations. They present a formidable challenge.”

Lancaster has made six changes to his starting XV with Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy forming the halfback pairing, while up front Niall Murray, Shamus Hurley-Langton and captain Paul Boyle come in for Joe Joyce, Cian Prendergast and Sean Jansen.

CONNACHT: S Naughton; S Jennings, C Forde, B Aki, F Treacy; J Ioane, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; N Murray, D Murray; J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (capt).

Replacements: M Victory, B Bohan, S Illo, D O’Connor, S O’Brien, M Devine, J Carty, O McCormack.

OSPREYS: J Walsh; D Kasende, E Boshoff, K Williams, L Morgan; D Edwards, L Davies; S Thomas, L Lloyd, R Henry; R Davies, H Sutton; J Ratti, J Morgan (capt), M Morse.

Replacements: S Parry, G Phillips, B Warren, R Smith, J Fender, M Morris, H Williams, M Nagy.

Referee: Frederico Vedovelli (Italy).