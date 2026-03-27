Nasdaq-listed Iterum has provisional liquidators appointed by High Court in Dublin

Iterum's treatment for urinary tract infections was approved in the US in 2024 and it began selling the drug in 2025. Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Iterum Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed drugmaker with an approved treatment for urinary tract infections (UTIs), secured the appointment of provisional liquidators by the High Court in Dublin after running out of cash.

The Dublin-based business said in a statement on Friday that the move came after it was unable to raise ⁠new equity after shareholders rejected ‌proposals ‌at a recent extraordinary general meeting (egm) to allow the board to issue new shares.

Shares in the company plunged more than 75 per cent in early trading 0.043 cents in New York.

The court appointed Damien Murran and Jennifer McMahon, both from Teneo Restructuring (Ireland), as joint provisional liquidators. A hearing to confirm them as liquidators will take place on April 13.

Founded in 2015, Iterum floated on the Nasdaq in May 2018. It received authorisation in 2024 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Orlynvah, a drug for the treatment of a form of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women who have limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options.

The company – led by founder Corey Fishman, an industry veteran – said that ​efforts to sell rights to its drug Orlynvah fell ‌through after talks with ​two potential buyers did not yield a definitive deal in ⁠time, while ongoing commercialisation ⁠costs weighed ​against modest sales. The drug brought in $390,000 (€338,169) following its commercial launch in the third quarter of last year.