Former home of noted journalist overlooking Mount Pleasant Square in Ranelagh for €2.15m

Tucked into the leafy flanks of Dublin 6, number 62 Ranelagh Road is a property whose story mirrors the evolution of the neighbourhood that surrounds it: from a late-Victorian speculative terrace to a refined 21st-century family home, in one of the most sought-after villages in south county Dublin.
Its position on Ranelagh Road places it in the heart of the “villages” that grew into Dublin’s south-inner suburbs in the late Victorian/Edwardian era when the expansion of the city coupled with tram/rail links allowed comfortable middle-class living just outside the city core.
The style of this now three-bedroom end-of-terrace house suggests a late 19th century Victorian pile, which would have originally been built for the professional class at the time, seeking space, light and a garden. It retains many period features from that era such as arch-shaped windows, original wooden flooring and ornate cornice and centre roses in the high-ceilinged reception rooms.
Laid out over three levels, the impressive house that overlooks Mount Pleasant Square extends to 218sq m (2,346sq ft) and has undergone a recent refurbishment bringing the property up to contemporary living standards while retaining its period character.
READ MORE
Recent changes since the property was last purchased in 2019 – for the sum of €1.8 million – according to the Property Price Register, include a new kitchen at basement level, which has high-end appliances and an American fridge large enough to hold all the contents for the Christmas period – with ample room for leftovers.
This room, which has herringbone-oak parquet underfoot leads into a smart family room warmed by a stove that has access via French doors to the garden. Also on this level are a utility, loo and an en suite third bedroom.
At entrance level the hallway leads into a wonderful sunroom through double arched doors, while a second set of doors opens out to a raised deck overlooking the gardens.
Two reception rooms also lie at hall level, with the diningroom overlooking the front garden, while the drawingroom overlooks the rear garden through a large sash window.
Upstairs had three bedrooms, one of which was turned into a second bathroom to support the main bedroom which takes up the entire width of this superb home. So the property now has three bedrooms in total.
A key chapter of this house’s life is its association with the late journalist and socialite Terry Keane, who lived here until 2001. Her garden here was designed by well-known landscaper Diarmuid Gavin, who also became her son-in-law.
The house’s garden and reception rooms were the scene of noted social gatherings and they remain a real selling point of the property adding tangible value and charm at this sought-after address in Dublin 6.
The rear garden is extremely private, boasting a number of spots for enjoying the sunshine or summer soirées, while to the front electric gates offer secure off-street parking for a number of cars.
With heritage architecture, a garden that could write a book with all the guests – including astronaut Buzz Aldrin – that passed through it, and the ease of proximity to town, number 62 really exemplifies why Ranelagh remains such a desirable spot to live, and is now available through Sherry Fitzgerald seeking €2.15 million.