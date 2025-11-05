Former home of noted journalist overlooking Mount Pleasant Square in Ranelagh for €2.15m

Address : 62 Ranelagh Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €2,150,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Tucked into the leafy flanks of Dublin 6, number 62 Ranelagh Road is a property whose story mirrors the evolution of the neighbourhood that surrounds it: from a late-Victorian speculative terrace to a refined 21st-century family home, in one of the most sought-after villages in south county Dublin.

Its position on Ranelagh Road places it in the heart of the “villages” that grew into Dublin’s south-inner suburbs in the late Victorian/Edwardian era when the expansion of the city coupled with tram/rail links allowed comfortable middle-class living just outside the city core.

The style of this now three-bedroom end-of-terrace house suggests a late 19th century Victorian pile, which would have originally been built for the professional class at the time, seeking space, light and a garden. It retains many period features from that era such as arch-shaped windows, original wooden flooring and ornate cornice and centre roses in the high-ceilinged reception rooms.

Laid out over three levels, the impressive house that overlooks Mount Pleasant Square extends to 218sq m (2,346sq ft) and has undergone a recent refurbishment bringing the property up to contemporary living standards while retaining its period character.

Recent changes since the property was last purchased in 2019 – for the sum of €1.8 million – according to the Property Price Register, include a new kitchen at basement level, which has high-end appliances and an American fridge large enough to hold all the contents for the Christmas period – with ample room for leftovers.

This room, which has herringbone-oak parquet underfoot leads into a smart family room warmed by a stove that has access via French doors to the garden. Also on this level are a utility, loo and an en suite third bedroom.

At entrance level the hallway leads into a wonderful sunroom through double arched doors, while a second set of doors opens out to a raised deck overlooking the gardens.

Two reception rooms also lie at hall level, with the diningroom overlooking the front garden, while the drawingroom overlooks the rear garden through a large sash window.

Upstairs had three bedrooms, one of which was turned into a second bathroom to support the main bedroom which takes up the entire width of this superb home. So the property now has three bedrooms in total.

Hall

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Family room at garden level

Main bedroom

A third bedroom was turned into a bathroom on the upper floor

Sunroom

Raised deck off the sunroom

The gardens were designed by Diarmuid Gavin

Garden

A key chapter of this house’s life is its association with the late journalist and socialite Terry Keane, who lived here until 2001. Her garden here was designed by well-known landscaper Diarmuid Gavin, who also became her son-in-law.

The house’s garden and reception rooms were the scene of noted social gatherings and they remain a real selling point of the property adding tangible value and charm at this sought-after address in Dublin 6.

The rear garden is extremely private, boasting a number of spots for enjoying the sunshine or summer soirées, while to the front electric gates offer secure off-street parking for a number of cars.

With heritage architecture, a garden that could write a book with all the guests – including astronaut Buzz Aldrin – that passed through it, and the ease of proximity to town, number 62 really exemplifies why Ranelagh remains such a desirable spot to live, and is now available through Sherry Fitzgerald seeking €2.15 million.