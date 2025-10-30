Pristine Carrickmines four-bed overlooking south-facing private garden for €1.375m

Address : 8 Cairnbrook, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €1,375,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agent

Developed by Newlyn Homes, Cairnbrook is one of a series of modern neighbourhoods that have extended along the Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines over the past two decades. The development is close to Stepaside, Foxrock, Cabinteely, Leopardstown and Dundrum, and has a mixture of apartment blocks, detached homes and townhouses. The large, detached houses have become sought-after statement homes, due to private gardens and spacious interiors.

One such is number 8 Cairnbrook, which has just been launched to the market through Hunters Estate Agent.

From its elevated position on a corner site within the development, this double-fronted four-bedroom house combines a blend of space, light and elegance. It was conceived as a five-bedroom home, but the owners recalibrated the layout while the property was being built to fashion a sumptuous main suite, where the fifth bedroom was removed to allow for a larger main bedroom with a full en suite – complete with a Jacuzzi bath – and dressingroom. It also boasts a large sun terrace overlooking the private south-facing garden.

At garden level are three reception rooms: a drawingroom and livingroom – both of which have fine fireplaces with remote-controlled gas fires – and a study, which has wall-to-wall bespoke library shelving. The livingroom opens via French doors to the rear garden, as does the hub of this 310sq m (3,336sq ft) home, which is a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living space. With a good range of fitted units, granite worktops and high-end appliances, the kitchen is supported by a well-fitted-out utility room next to a shower room – one of the five bathrooms within the property.

High ceilings – including a double-height hallway with porcelain tiling – tall sash windows and feature fireplaces give a great flow to the house, which sits in private gardens in this leafy south Dublin suburb. Other notable features include a laundry chute, central vacuuming, security cameras, solid doors and high-end flooring throughout.

Upstairs are four good-sized double bedrooms, all of which have bespoke storage solutions, while the main bedroom benefits from abundant attic storage accessed by a Stira. The terrace off the main bedroom is best viewed from the rear elevation images, which also show the turret-like structure that acts as a reading nook in the main bedroom suite.

Outside to the rear of this B3-rated property is what the brochure calls an “adapted garage”, which is essentially a space with a multitude of uses as it houses a self-contained kitchen, bedroom and open-plan living and dining area.

The gardens are another selling point, thanks to their size and southerly aspect. They are sunny, sheltered and rich with mature shrubs and trees, which give much privacy to the double-fronted property set behind electric gates. There’s a rechargeable car port for those with electric vehicles.

The location is such that new owners can walk to the local Luas green-line stop (Carrickmines, which has a park-and-ride facility) while amenities include Leopardstown Racecourse, Westwood Club, a selection of golf and pitch-and-putt courses, rugby and football clubs, a driving range, scenic walks and various equestrian facilities.

Number 8 Cairnbrook, a spacious, elegant house with south-facing private gardens presented in walk-in condition, is now on the market through Hunters seeking €1.375 million.