Restored Victorian on quiet Portobello street close to Dublin city centre for €1.4m

Four-bed on Lennox Street was returned from flats to an elegant home in 2008

Alison Gill
Thu Oct 23 2025 - 05:302 MIN READ
Address: 15 Lennox Street, Portobello, Dublin 8
Price: €1,400,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
When the current owners of 15 Lennox Street in Portobello bought the early 19th-century home, it was in a sorry state. Divided into six bedsits and long unoccupied, the house had fallen into disrepair.

The pigeons that once lived in the shed at the end of the garden had extended their territory indoors. Still, the new owners saw the potential behind the stud walls, plasterboard and bird droppings, and set about returning the Victorian property to its original purpose as a home.

Work began in 2008, and about eight months later the owners moved into the newly renovated house. Many original features had already been lost, but those that remained were carefully restored. A new roof was added, reusing the original slates where possible, while the six over six sash windows were restored along with the last of the shutters.

Number 15 is now on the market through Sherry Fitzgerald with a guide price of €1.4 million. Many houses along Lennox Street have undergone similar transformations, bringing them back into use as homes. The appeal is clear: a location close to the city centre, yet surprisingly on a street that rarely feels busy.

The 205sq m (2,207sq ft) property has a large, gravelled driveway to the front and steps leading up to the front door, which retains its original Egyptian-style knocker and fanlight.

Gone is the communal phone in the hall that once served the separate flats and in its place are rich timber floors, new panelling and a restored feature arch. To the right is a bedroom at the front of the house, with the stairway in the centre of the entrance level and a large bedroom to the rear, complete with an en suite that exceeds the size of the main bathroom.

The main living spaces are on the ground floor, where the house has been extended to create an open-plan area combining kitchen and livingroom. The extension brings in light through three Velux windows and floor-to-ceiling trifold doors opening to the garden.

The kitchen features high-gloss units and a central island with an inset induction hob. This newer section of the house has tiled flooring with underfloor heating. A guest bathroom sits at the back, while a study occupies the room to the front.

Upstairs, there are two further double bedrooms and a bathroom on the return.

The Ber-exempt property has a south-facing rear garden with a gravelled patio outside the back doors and a lawn bordered by planting.

Coffee spots on the same street include 31 Lennox, Brindle Coffee and Wine, Lennox Street Grocer and the renowned Bretzel Bakery.

Restaurants such as Doolally, Richmond and Krewe are only steps away.

The owners are now looking to downsize but have loved living on this “quiet little street in the thick of it”.

