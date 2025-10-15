Modernised ground-floor apartment in heart of Dún Laoghaire for €585,000

Address : 22 Adelaide House, 7/8 Haddington Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €585,000 Agent : DNG

The Adelaide House building and its 23 apartments in Dún Laoghaire underwent a renovation about eight years ago under the watchful eye of father-and-son property developers Charles and Max O’Reilly Hyland.

The ground floor of the four-storey-over-basement property was the last part of the building to be converted into apartments as it had been used as office space. Number 22 is one of these newer apartments in the development at 7/8 Haddington Terrace.

The secure apartment is accessed by a lift from the car park in the basement, making it a good option for those looking to downsize in the south county Dublin area. It is on the market seeking €585,000 through DNG.

Set out over 81sq m (871sq ft), the two-bedroom property in entered via a shared, well-kept communal lobby. Inside there is clear definition between the living and sleeping quarters. To the right of the hall is an open-plan living/kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is fully fitted with high-gloss units and a polished stone worktop and comes with integrated appliances.

Concerned downsizers who are used to more space will be relieved to hear that the apartment has a separate utility room off the kitchen as well as a pantry for extra storage. Also, for those leaving a garden behind, there is a large balcony off the living area with space for plants and a patio table.

At the other end of the corridor are two bedrooms. The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room and there is another bathroom beside the second bedroom.

The apartment is in walk-in condition and is fitted with laminate floors and fully tiled bathrooms.

It has new double-glazed windows and is heated using gas-fired central heating. The recent overall renovation of the old building has increased the energy efficiency of the units in the building, bringing the Ber rating at number 22 up to a B3.

At basement level there is secure parking, bike stands and extra storage areas for each apartment. To the front of the house is a communal garden that faces out to the sea. It is well maintained and mostly laid in lawn with a seating area in the centre.

Building lobby

Living space

Kitchen

Bedroom

Communal garden

Residents will become members of the Adelaide House owners’ management company with an annual service charge of €2,623 to include block insurance, refuse collection, overall maintenance and contribution to a sinking fund.

For those downsizing from neighbouring Monkstown or Sandycove, the apartment at Adelaide House may be attractive due to the seaside location and the access to local shops, restaurants and the Dart station.

Adelaide House sits on a corner site at Haddington Terrace with Italian restaurant Oliveto on the opposite corner at Haddington House. The Lexicon Library is at the end of the road and People’s Park is one street away.