Bright two-bed apartment near the Beacon in Sandyford for €400,000

Address : 614 The Cubes 8, Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin 18 Price : €400,000 Agent : Lansdowne Partnership

On the sixth floor at the Cubes 8, one of the glass fronted buildings with striking thrust out bays that overlook a central plaza at Beacon South Quarter, is number 614, which has just come to the market through selling agent Lansdowne Partnership, seeking €400,000.

These apartments were built on a 100-acre site developed by Paddy Shovlin and Tony and Pat Fitzpatrick, and were originally released to market in 2005.

What was a new neighbourhood two decades ago, is now a well-established community of residential and retail units, also home to four business parks: Sandyford, South County, Stillorgan and Central Park.

The Luas green line is just a short stroll away, so commuters can be in Dublin city centre within 20 minutes. There is also a wealth of cafes, gyms, restaurants and a Dunnes Stores, so those who work in the vicinity may never need a car.

This area is also home to the Beacon Hospital, which has 183 acute beds at its Sandyford facility, with an additional expansion under way that plans to add another 79 beds, a new emergency department and enhanced cancer care facilities, so number 614 could be an attractive offering either as a home or as an investment property to rent out.

Coming with a designated underground parking space, number 614 the Cubes 8, extending to 76sq m (818sq ft) with two bedrooms, has the benefit of having three balconies: one from the kitchen/living area and one from each bedroom.

A kitchen/living area has newly fitted wooden flooring and floor-to-ceiling glazing leading out on to a balcony. The kitchen in black gloss has integrated appliances and a good range of wall and floor units.

Opening on to another balcony, the principal bedroom is en suite, while the second bedroom utilises the main bathroom.

Thanks to its position on the sixth floor coupled with three balconies, the apartment is bathed in light. Its Ber is an impressive B3 and annual service charges are in the region of €3,350 annually.

In terms of rental income, a new listing on Daft.ie indicates that quality two bedroom units here are asking about €3,250 per calendar month, and given the future expansion of the Beacon Hospital, there will likely be a steady market of healthcare professionals.

For prospective owner-occupiers meanwhile, a 90 per cent mortgage of €360,000 at a 4.5 per cent interest rate over 30 years equates to about €1,824 a month. For those willing to share their personal space, that payment could be reduced significantly in the short to medium term through rent-a-room relief where you can earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free.